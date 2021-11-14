ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devin McCourty credits Patriots players, Steve Belichick for 'figuring out' the Browns offense

By Danny Jaillet
 6 days ago
The New England Patriots defense played a big role in the team’s 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns. After giving up a touchdown to begin the game, the defensive unit solidified, and made it very difficult for the Browns to get any sustained drives going.

As a team, the Patriots recorded an interception and five sacks on the day. Safety Devin McCourty played his part in the victory as well. He recorded three tackles and defended a pass on the day.

Against a Cleveland Browns team with a formidable rushing attack, McCourty and the Patriots defense managed to figure out a game plan following the opening touchdown drive. Under defensive play-caller Steve Belichick, the Patriots players identified certain areas they could exploit, particularly in the Cleveland passing game.

“I thought we did a good job of kind of figuring out some of the things they were doing against us. The empty, spread game, kind of attacking the middle of the field then going hurry up, trying to get us in certain things. I thought once we got a good idea of that, Steve knowing what he wanted to call, us knowing our calls. Once we get a lead, those guys can go eat, they do a great job. When you can be out there with a four men rush, and play different coverages, and get pressure with four it makes it very tough on the offense.”

With the victory, the Patriots recorded their fourth straight victory over the Cleveland Browns. Up next are the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday as the Patriots look to extend their winning streak.

