Photos: Green Bay Packers cruise to victory over Seattle Seahawks

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
Jordan Love will make the first start of his NFL career on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers second-year quarterback will start in place of Aaron Rodgers, who’s out due to a positive COVID-19 test. Love was surprised by what happened with Rodgers, though he’s ready to go on Sunday.
With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people did not get to enjoy the Green Bay Packers’ 14 point victory over the Washington Football Team inside of Lambeau Field on Sunday. According to the Green Bay Police Department, only one person was arrested and one was ejected from Sunday’s Packer game. There was no information provided as to the reason for the ejection/arrest.
The Los Angeles Rams made some noise on Thursday after reaching a deal with star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It came down to the wire between LA and the Green Bay Packers. However, in the end, the Rams pulled through and got a deal done. Los Angeles wasn’t one of...
The Green Bay Packers made a number of roster moves on Tuesday. The team was forced to place Whitney Mercilus on the IR after a torn biceps injury ended the linebacker’s season. In turn, the Packers signed a linebacker to fill out the roster. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the...
Minnesota Vikings rookie S Camryn Bynum has been making a name for himself over the past month as an opportunity for extra playing time was presented to him. With Harrison Smith placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list and injuries ravishing the rest of the defensive backs room for the Vikings, the rookie was flung into action starting each of the last two games for Minnesota. With 12 total tackles in his first start against the Ravens and then another 6 tackles plus his first career sack last week against the Chargers, Bynum has been turning heads of late.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf wasn’t able to control his emotions after watching his team suffer another brutal loss, this time at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. Metcalf was ejected late in the contest after getting into it with a couple of Packers players. Based on the...
The Green Bay Packers found a way to defeat the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. It was a roller coaster of a game, that left fans on the edge of their seats until the final seconds. After giving Arizona their first loss, Aaron Rodgers approached Kyler Murray and gave him a 6-word message after the game.
Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson is set to return from injury for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers after being cleared by team medical personnel, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. Wilson had pins removed from his surgically-repaired hand last week, moving closer to the field after posting a social media video showing off his workout regimen and rehabilitation.
Coming off a loss in Kansas City, the Green Bay Packers are hopeful that Aaron Rodgers will be back under center for a Week 10 tilt with the 3-5 Seattle Seahawks–although, while the team does seem quite hopeful, it’s still not a guarantee at this point as Rodgers still has to undergo testing and get medical clearance to play.
The Packers won't have Odell Beckham Jr. in the lineup this season, but they'll gladly accept that if it means quarterback Aaron Rodgers is healthy and cleared to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks and their now healthy leader, Russell Wilson. Host Kassidy Hill and guests Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood have the latest on what has been another eventful week in the Packers' 2021 season.
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers got their three-time NFL MVP quarterback back on Sunday. As it turned out, they didn’t really need him — not with the way their defense was shutting down the Seattle Seahawks, and not with the way bruising running back A.J. Dillon was bulldozing his way through would-be tacklers.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was expectedly evasive when asked about the vaccination status of his unvaccinated quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to quarantine for at least 10 days, which will force him to miss the Packers’ Week 9 matchup at the Kansas City Chiefs.
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Even though Jordan Love did everything that a Green Bay Packers starting quarterback would do leading up to Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, it remained only a contingency plan in case Aaron Rodgers isn't cleared when he's eligible to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
GREEN BAY, Wisc. -- Russell Wilson put the blame for the Seattle Seahawks' shutout loss Sunday on his shoulders. But he didn't blame his uncharacteristically poor performance on his surgically repaired finger, as much as his lousy numbers and some of his errant throws might suggest it was an issue in his first game in five weeks.
A.J. Dillon scored two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers broke a defensive battle with the Seattle Seahawks, ultimately shutting out the visitors 17-0 at a snowy Lambeau Field. Story of the Game. It took nearly 50 minutes for the first touchdown of the game to be scored,...
The Green Bay Packers are looking to rebound after their loss last week to Kansas City as they take on the 3-5 Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field—although after missing a few games, Russell Wilson will be back under center. As part of my weekly preview, I have my five big...
There are 14 names on the Week 11 injury report for the Packers, although not all 14 will miss Sunday’s game. The two latest additions are safety Darnell Savage and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Savage was limited in Thursday’s practice by his ankle injury. Valdes-Scantling was also limited by a...
