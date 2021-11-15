ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Katie Taylor To Defend Lightweight Titles Against Firuza Sharipova on December 11

By Daniel Yanofsky
 6 days ago
Before a potential superfight with Amanda Serrano can come back into play, Katie Taylor will look to defend her lightweight titles against mandatory challenger Firuza Sharipova. It was announced that Taylor will defend the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring Lightweight Titles against Sharipova, the WBA mandatory. The...

