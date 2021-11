The Mt. Lebanon Parks Master Plan is in full swing. Consultants from Environmental Planning and Design want to know what you think about some of the considerations for Mt. Lebanon Parks. Stop into the municipal building on Lebo Light Night from 6 to 8 p.m. You'll be able to register your thoughts at an interactive display. If you can't make it, the display will remain in the municipal building during business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Thanksgiving Day.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO