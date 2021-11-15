ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

No easy street: Broncos falter in 30-13 loss to Eagles

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

DENVER (AP) — From a blocked field goal...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dallas Cowboys D/ST allows 30 points in loss to Broncos

This was arguably the Dallas Cowboys D/ST's worst performance of the season as it came against a Denver offense that had been lackluster for much of the year. The 30 points allowed are their most since a Week 1 loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, and the 407 total yards are the most since Week 2 against the Chargers. They will look to bounce back against the Falcons in Week 10.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Easy Street#Easy A#Falter#American Football#Ap#The Denver Broncos
KRQE News 13

Dallas offense nowhere to be found in 30-16 loss against Broncos

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater threw for a touchdown and had a sneak for another, and the Denver Broncos stymied the NFL’s No. 1 offense when it mattered in a 30-16 victory over Dallas on Sunday, ending the Cowboys’ six-game winning streak. Dak Prescott returned after missing a game...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Broncos defense gashed for season-high 214 rushing yards in upset loss to Eagles

With his linebacker corps ravaged by injuries against one of the NFL’s top rushing attacks, Vic Fangio had a premonition about Sunday’s game against Philadelphia. Unfortunately for the Broncos, that premonition came to fruition in the 30-13 loss to the Eagles at Empower Field. Denver yielded a season-high 214 rushing yards, including 53 yards by Jalen Hurts, the top rushing QB in the NFC.
NFL
milehighsports.com

FanDuel Promo for NFL Week 10 Brings 30-1 Odds on Eagles-Broncos

Week 10 of the NFL regular season features a number of outstanding matchups, but the latest FanDuel promo dials in on a game featuring a team that delivered one of the league’s biggest surprises last weekend. A new FanDuel promo ahead of NFL Week 10 action brings 30-1 odds on...
NFL
Phillymag.com

Eagles vs. Broncos: By the Numbers

A look into why the Eagles’ defense is at the bottom of the league in most defensive categories. Sign up to get the best of Philly, every day. Several teams were interested in hiring Jonathan Gannon to be their defensive coordinator last January. For a number of reasons, some football-related and some not, he chose the Eagles.
NFL
chatsports.com

Can the Broncos shred the Eagles?

After a statement victory over the Dallas Cowboys, it’s fair to wonder if the 5-4 Broncos are headed for a letdown game. There’s no time to rest on laurels with the Philadelphia Eagles up before the bye week, so the banged up roster’s left patching holes in the depth chart after injuries to Bobby Massie, Graham Glasgow, and Patrick Surtain II. While Philly’s 3-6, they’ve got the talent in place to exploit an offensive line starting three backups and their rookie receive DeVonta Smith is capable of burning Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code Activates 30-1 Eagles-Broncos Odds

Sunday marks another day of the NFL and another chance for bettors to win. The best odds of the weekend on Eagles-Broncos can be had without even using a promo code. No FanDuel Sportsbook promo code will be needed to get an NFL Week 10 bet $5 to win $150 bonus on the Eagles and Broncos matchup.
GAMBLING
milehighsports.com

FanDuel Arizona Delivers Awesome Eagles-Broncos 30-1 Odds

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading west this weekend to take on the Denver Broncos, and the latest FanDuel Arizona promo has great odds on this pivotal game. New FanDuel Arizona Sportsbook users can bet $5 to win $150 on either team in this game. This is a 30-1 odds boost that pays out in real cash, not site credit. These are the best odds you are going to find on this Eagles-Broncos Week 10 matchup.
GAMBLING
Mile High Report

3 winners, 6 losers from the Broncos pathetic 30-13 loss to the Eagles

After the Denver Broncos big win over the Dallas Cowboys, most were curious what team would show up on Sunday. In emphatic fashion, the Broncos returned to Earth and reminded us all of who they are in the most-recent embarrassing performance, a 30-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now Denver...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy