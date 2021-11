The New York Giants did just enough to overcome the Las Vegas Raiders and came away with an upset win as they go into their Week 10 bye. This wasn’t a “pretty” win or a complete game by any measure. The Giants’ offense and defense switched roles from how teams normally win games in the modern NFL. In the case of this game, the Giants’ defense scored the game-deciding points and knocked the opposing team out of contention, while the offense did enough for the Giants to hang around.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO