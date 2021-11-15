ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buy A $25 White Castle Gift Card, Get A $5 Promo Card!

 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In my opinion, White Castle is worthy of a visit once or twice per year (or so). Their tiny sliders are quite enjoyable as are their chicken rings. Besides myself, my 9 year-old Lucas is the...

michaelwtravels.boardingarea.com

warm1069.com

Win a $75 Bellevue Collection Gift Card!

Listen to Shellie Hart weekdays and when you hear the cue-to-text, text the WINNING WORD to 37667 and be entered to win a $75 Bellevue Collection Gift Card! Listen through out the week for more chances to win!
BELLEVUE, WA
IGN

Black Friday: Get 10% Off Xbox and Nintendo Gift Cards

Early Black Friday deals continue to make the most noise at the moment, and we're not stopping now. You can now get 10% off Xbox and Nintendo gift cards at Amazon (see here), which will undoubtedly become one of the biggest deals of the early Black Friday offers. These discounts...
VIDEO GAMES
kiss951.com

Here’s The Best Gift Cards For 2021

Although they are often looked at as the easy way out when it comes to giving presents, gift cards are more popular than ever during the holidays. But if you’re going to forgo thinking of the perfect gift for a friend and instead get them a gift card you’re going to want to at least make sure you get them a good one.
SHOPPING
stepoutbuffalo.com

Buy a $50 Shop716 Gift Card – Get One Free

For 2 days only get a Free $50 on 11/26 & 11/27; then back to $25 11/28 until funds deplete. Support your local restaurants, retailers and attractions. Keep your hard earned money, right here where you live. By doing so, you keep your friends and family employed and create more local jobs. Shopping local conserves energy and resources and is better for the environment!
SHOPPING
Plainview Daily Herald

Get $10 to Best Buy when you buy a $100 Macy’s gift card

Maybe it’s my Grinchy side talking, but holiday shopping can really zap the fun from the holiday season. How are you supposed to enjoy Hanukkah while tasked with the job of delivering eight unique gifts to your child that supposedly contribute to an overall larger theme of miracles?!. Regardless of...
SHOPPING
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
bookriot.com

Win a $100 Gift Card to ThriftBooks!

This giveaway is sponsored by ThriftBooks. Shop ThriftBooks for Buy One, Get One Free on all children’s and YA Books!. Shop now for Buy One Get One Free on all children’s and YA books at ThriftBooks.com. With over 13 million new and used books, ThriftBooks has the best selection of books for kids. From childhood classics to new, undiscovered worlds of adventures, there is something for every age and every budget. And with the ThriftBooks ReadingRewards program, every purchase gets you closer to free book rewards. Use promo code KIDSBOOKWEEK! Inspire young readers to become lifelong readers. Read more, spend less with ThriftBooks.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SPY

Buy a New Phone With Visible and Get Free AirPods Pro and a $200 Gift Card

Sometimes, an offer sounds too good to be true. Normally, that might make us suspicious, but we’re right in the middle of the Black Friday shopping season, and unbelievable deals are everywhere you look. Case in point: Visible is offering one of the best mobile deals we’ve ever seen. If you’ve been eager to ditch your wireless provider and upgrade your phone, then this is the perfect opportunity. You might know Visible as the new direct-to-consumer wireless provider that offers unlimited data phone plans on a 5G network for just $25 a month. (That’s right — unlimited call, text and data...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

How to send a Vudu gift card

With Vudu recently announcing that its TV and movie store is now available on the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2, there's even more reason to share the gift of Vudu this holiday season. With that in mind, we've gathered all the information you'll need to send a Vudu gift card to your friends and family.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WGNO

The best budget Christmas gifts for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget Christmas gift for your wife is best? It’s almost the holiday season — the time of year we try to overlook the state of the world and focus on celebrating the ones we love. No matter how much we want to spoil our […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Times Union

Buy an Oculus Quest 2 and get a $50 Target gift card

By now, we all know that virtual reality is the wave of the future. Get a jump start on trying out what the technology has to offer with the Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset, and if you purchase one starting Sunday, Nov. 21, Target will also throw in a $50 gift card.
ELECTRONICS
The Amazon Prime Credit Card is Offering $200 Gift Card to New Customers

If you want the consistently best credit card for Amazon shopping, here is the Amazon Prime credit card with an instant $200 gift card – no spending requirement. The Amazon Prime card is not one people normally think of as being a great points card and that is because – it really isn’t! However, it does earn a consistent 5% back on Amazon purchases (with some promotions bringing that all the way to 20%) and offering a constant interest-free payment option on purchases from Amazon. If you don’t have the card, it has a rare, higher sign-up bonus right now.
CREDITS & LOANS
Win A 5 Day, 4 Night Trip For Two To Anguilla!

The Anguilla Tourist Board is giving away a trip for two to… Auguilla!. The prize includes airfare in economy, a five day, four night hotel stay and more. While Anguilla isn’t high on my list of places to visit, I’d still love to win this prize. (I’ve never been to the island and it’s always fun checking out new places…)
TRAVEL
