There’s an old phrase used to describe the ambition of open-world games, and it goes something like, “See that mountain? You can go to it.”. The phrase was popularized when “Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim” was released in 2011. Now, in 2021, many games offer this. And so, what matters isn’t whether you can see and go someplace, but rather exactly what you see, and where you’re going. This is why “Elden Ring” by From Software has become the most highly anticipated game in years: The creators of “Dark Souls” are master architects of wondrous, foreboding and magical places to see and go. It’s why anyone who experiences these games finds them unforgettable.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO