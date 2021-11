It was a successful weekend for the Black and Gold. After the Bruins took both legs of a back-to-back against the New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens, Jaffe and Razor discuss their immediate reactions to games, in which the Bruins found supplemental scoring outside of their top line. The duo breaks down the early snapshot of the Bruins’ placement in the Atlantic Division standings, this iteration of Boston’s shuffled defensive pairs, how the team is discovering its identity, and much more.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO