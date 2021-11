On this rainy night in the Boston area, the Bruins have decided to do a little shuffling of the roster, in bringing up forward Oskar Steen from Providence:. Steen has been on a tear in Providence since his season began, playing in 7 games and having 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in those 7 games. Given the Bruins’ frustrating road performance so far, and some players struggling mightily (or playing hurt for all we know), it’s a great opportunity for a player like Steen who’s been knocking on the door for a bit now.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO