'Succession' recap, Season 3, Episode 5: Keeping it in the family

Kendall wants to ratchet up his campaign against the family, but he's persuaded by Frank to participate in a meeting with Josh, an investor (played by Adrien Brody) who's trying to decide whether to stick with the Roys or throw in with Sandy and Stewy in their takeover bid. Out at Josh's estate, Logan and Kendall come face to face, and while they put on a good show for Josh, they are as bitter toward each other as you would expect. What's more, Logan's health continues to teeter, and his shaky condition scares Josh into aligning with Sandy and Stewy. Meanwhile, Tom is trying, pretty unsuccessfully, to come to terms with the idea of prison toilet wine, but he really isn't as ready to throw himself to the wolves as he thinks he is. Greg is gradually being sucked back into Logan's orbit, which, again, makes it seem like Kendall should maybe have sprung for that watch.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO