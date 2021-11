The Sac County Sheriff’s Office has released details about a single-vehicle rollover accident that occurred Tuesday night north of Sac City. Deputies were called to the scene a half mile north of County Road D15 on M54 shortly before 7 p.m. Two people were found inside the 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche and were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, but the driver of the vehicle registered to Kiya Lewis-Carrillo of Schaller was not present at the scene. The passengers, 28-year-old Luis Lopez and 28-year-old Abraham Carrillo, both of Storm Lake, told authorities the driver had fled on foot. Both men were transported to Loring Hospital in Sac City by Sac County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of their injuries. There was an estimated $20,000 in damage to the Avalanche. Sac City Fire and Rescue also assisted at the scene. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

SAC CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO