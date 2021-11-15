Unranked Florida beats No. 20 Florida State 71-55

St. Bonaventure guard Kyle Lofton (0) drives to the hoop while defended by Canisius guard Ahamadou Fofana (1) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Olean N.Y. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Colin Castleton had 15 points, a career-high 16 rebounds and six blocks for the Florida Gators, who knocked off No. 20 Florida State 71-55 on Sunday to end a seven-game losing streak in the series.

Florida (2-0) won its first game against its biggest in-state rival since 2013 and took a huge step forward in coach Mike White’s seventh season.

White revamped his roster with four additional transfers, and three of them came up big against the Seminoles (1-1). Brandon McKissic and Myreon Jones scored 12 points apiece and Phlandrous Fleming added nine off the bench.

Anthony Duruji chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds for the Gators.

“It’s been a long time,” Duruji told the crowd after the victory.

Florida dominated the second half after trailing by one at the break.

Malik Osborne led the Seminoles with 18 points and six rebounds. Matthew Cleveland added 11 points and six boards.

No. 23 St. Bonaventure 69, Canisius 60

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes scored 17 points apiece, and St. Bonaventure rallied to beat Canisius.

Malek Green had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead Canisius (0-3) in the 169th meeting since 1920 between western New York’s “Little 3” rivals.

Jalen Adaway added 16 points for St. Bonaventure in his season debut after he was suspended for the season opener for an NCAA rule violation.

St. Bonaventure (2-0) came back in the second half without center Osun Osunniyi, who aggravated a back injury while falling to the floor on defense.

No. 18 Tennessee 94, East Tennessee State 62

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Olivier Nkamhoua scored a career-high 23 points and Kennedy Chandler added 16 as Tennessee beat East Tennessee State.

Nkamhoua, a 6-foot-8 junior, shot 9 for 14 and also had eight rebounds for the Volunteers (2-0).

Chandler scored all of his points in the first half as Tennessee took a 46-23 lead. He added six assists, five rebounds and three steals.

John Fulkerson had 10 rebounds to go with six points, and Justin Powell had 11 points.

Jordan King scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half for the Buccaneers (0-2). David Sloan added 12 points and Ledarrius Brewer had 11.

Tennessee 94, ETSU 62

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Olivier Nkamhoua scored a career-high 23 points and Kennedy Chandler added 16 as No. 18 Tennessee beat East Tennessee State.

Nkamhoua, a 6-foot-8 junior, shot 9 for 14 and also had eight rebounds for the Volunteers (2-0).

Chandler, a freshman who has been impressive since the first day of the season, scored all of his points in the first half as Tennessee took a 46-23 lead. He added six assists, five rebounds and three steals.

John Fulkerson, in his first action of the season, had 10 rebounds to go with six points. Justin Powell had 11 points.

Jordan King scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half for the Buccaneers (0-2). David Sloan added 12 points and Ledarrius Brewer had 11.

Tennessee Tech 109, Oakwood 68

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Keishawn Davidson had a career-high 28 points as Tennessee Tech easily defeated Oakwood.

Davidson hit 10 of 12 shots, including 6 of 7 on 3-pointers.

Mamoudou Diarra had 19 points and nine rebounds for Tennessee Tech (1-1). Daniel Ramsey added 14 points. Jr. Clay had 11 points and 10 assists.

It was the first time this season Tennessee Tech scored at least 100 points.

Edmen Stewart had 18 points for the Ambassadors. Christopher Dorsey added four blocks.

Syracuse 75, Drexel 60

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Buddy Boeheim scored 23 points and older brother Jimmy Boeheim added 14 as Syracuse pulled away in the second half to beat Drexel.

Cole Swider and Joe Girard III each scored 11 points for Syracuse (2-0). Girard made three 3-pointers and had five assists and three steals and Swider added five rebounds, four assists and five steals.

Drexel (1-1), an NCAA Tournament teams out of the Colonial Athletic Association last season, led 33-32 at halftime but Buddy Boeheim assisted on 3-pointers by Swider and Girard — who is 8 for 8 from behind the arc this season — and the found Jimmy Boeheim for a jumper in an 8-0 run to open the second half and Syracuse led the rest of the way.

Mate Okros made 6 of 9 from the field, including four 3s, and scored 16 points for Drexel and Camren Wynter had 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

Syracuse shot 63% in the second half while flustering the Drexel offense, running shooters off their spots with Jesse Edwards protecting the rim. The 6-foot-11 center had a career-high four blocks to go along with eight points on 4-of-4 shooting and four rebounds.

Syracuse had 15 steals and scored 25 points off 20 Dragons turnovers and outscored Drexel 40-16 in the paint.

South Carolina 75, Western Kentucky 64

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Jermaine Couisnard hit a clutch 3-pointer to blunt a Western Kentucky rally, finishing with 16 points, and South Carolina held off the Hilltoppers in the consolation game of the inaugural Asheville Championship.

Devin Carter also scored 16 for the Gamecocks (2-1) and James Reese scored 14 points, draining four 3-pointers.

Carter, who finished 8 of 8 at the line, made six straight free throws and Erik Stevenson added a drive off a steal and a 3-pointer as South Carolina broke open a three-point game with an 11-1 run at the midpoint of the second half.

Boston College 72, Fairfield 64

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Makai Ashton-Langford scored 17 points and Demarr Langford Jr. scored 16 and Boston College fought off a spirited Fairfield effort beating the Stags.

Boston College (3-0) never trailed but Fairfield proved resilient. BC led 33-27 at halftime, and a 10-3 run to start the second half made it a 13-point margin.

Fairfield (0-2) used a 10-4 run to get within 47-40 before BC countered with a 13-6 stretch to make it 60-46 with 6:30 left.

Jaeden Zackery scored 13 points for Boston College and T.J. Bickerstaff 12.

Supreme Cook scored 16 for Fairfield, Taj Benning 14 and Jesus Cruz and TJ Long 13 apiece.

Oklahoma State 72, Prairie View A&M 59

STILLWATER, Okla. — Keylan Boone scored 12 points off the bench and Moussa Cisse scored 10 and Oklahoma State bounced back beating Prairie View A&M.

The visiting Oakland Grizzlies left Gallagher-Iba Arena with a 56-55 upset victory over the Cowboys on Friday.

Kalib Boone made a layup and 1 of 2 free throws and Keylan Boone made a 3-pointer and two foul shoots in successive possessions and Oklahoma State (2-1) led 24-8 with 5:54 before halftime.

The Cowboys led 38-15 at halftime before the Panthers went on a 15-0 run to start the second half as four different players scored to cut the deficit to eight.

Texas A&M 86, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 65

COLLEGE STATION., Texas — Quenton Jackson scored 15 points, Wade Taylor added 14, nine coming on a trio of 3-pointers, leading a balanced Texas A&M to a win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Five players reached double-figure scoring for the Aggies (3-0), with Tyrece Radford tossing in 11, Marcus Williams and Henry Coleman 10 each. Hassan Diarra pulled down a career-best six rebounds.

The Aggies hadn’t had five players reach double figures since February of 2020. The Texas A&M bench contributed 47 points.

Myles Smith scored 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Jalen Jackson added 13 points for the Islanders (1-1), who gave Texas A&M a battle through the first half, leading by as many as nine early and trailing just 38-34 at the half.