Driver killed in crash on Greenwell Springs Road on Sunday morning, BRPD says
A Baton Rouge woman was killed when her car ran into a pole early Sunday morning on...www.theadvocate.com
A Baton Rouge woman was killed when her car ran into a pole early Sunday morning on...www.theadvocate.com
Super crazy drivers on that road driving to fast while angry at everything honking and yelling most of the time. Hate driving over there. Slow down and live is good advice for drivers who don't seem to understand it's a privilege to drive rather than a right.
Comments / 4