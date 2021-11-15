Zac Brown Band Brought Their “Boat” to The Kelly Clarkson Show

Zac Brown Band is on their comeback tour, and they’re bringing Caroline Jones along for the ride! The singer opened up to HL ahead of her first ever CMA Awards performance!. Pour us another one, so we can cheer to Caroline Jones! The “Come In” singer is preparing to make her CMA Awards debut and she is joining none other than Zac Brown Band for the big night! “It’s a dream come true,” Caroline gushed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “It’s something I’ve dreamed up for a very long time. If you’d told me that my first CMAs that I played, I was going to be playing the organ and singing with Zac Brown Band, I would never ever have believed you. But, that’s what is so cool about the journey of life.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO