WATCH: Miles Bridges helps Charlotte Hornets edge Golden State Warriors

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

Miles Bridges scored 22 points and LaMelo Ball had 21 as the Charlotte Hornets edged the visiting Golden State Warriors 106-102 on Sunday night.

The big contribution came from Terry Rozier, who scored all 20 of his points in the second half as the Hornets stretched their winning streak to three games.

The Warriors, who lost for just the second time in 13 games, had a seven-game winning streak snapped. They’re 3-1 in road games.

Andrew Wiggins poured in 28 points and Stephon Curry, playing in his hometown, had 24 points for the Warriors. Jordan Poole added 13 points and Draymond Green 11. Curry was just 3-for-13 on 3-pointers.

There were 27 lead changes in the game.

Rozier’s 3-point play put the Hornets up 102-98 with 2:24 left. The Warriors scored the next two baskets, with Green’s dunk tying the game at the 44-second mark.

Bridges put Charlotte back in front on the next possession. Golden State’s Kevin Looney then missed two foul shots.

NBA Power Rankings: Heat and Warriors pace the pack

Rozier countered with two free throws for the game’s final points.

Cody Martin and Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, off the bench for Charlotte.

It was a close game throughout. In the second half, the margin never was wider than four points — and that happened just three times (once in the third quarter and twice down the stretch in the fourth quarter).

Charlotte’s 47-41 lead marked the widest margin for either team.

The teams were tied at 63, 65, 68, 70, 74 and 77, all in the third quarter.

Then the Hornets went a stretch of more than three minutes with just one field goal, but launched into the lead at 81-80 on Bridges’ basket.

Curry’s second 3 in the final 70 seconds of the third quarter put the Warriors up 88-87 going to the fourth.

Fittingly, the score was 57-57 at halftime. Ball had 19 points by the break, hitting four 3-pointers.

The Warriors shot just 6-for-21 on 3s in the first half.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

