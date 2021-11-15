So So Def Night, Adidas deal “A dream come true” for Jermaine Dupri

On a night that saw the Atlanta Hawks end a six-game losing streak behind a stellar 42-point performance from All-Star guard Trae Young, the true star of the evening was Atlanta-based record label So So Def and its founder, Grammy award-winning producer and Atlanta native Jermaine Dupri, 49.

The Atlanta Hawks hosted So So Def night Sunday night. The evening was presented by global sneaker brand Adidas, which debuted Young’s new sneaker, the Trae Young 1 in a So So Def colorway.

Dupri opened State Farm Arena with the So So Def 25th anniversary show in 2018, as a native of the city coming back to the arena to perform on a night in his label’s honor feels surreal.

“To be a kid from the city and to do a deal with Adidas and Trae Young is awesome,” said Dupri. “To do it with a Hawks player is a dream come true.”

Dupri, So So Def artists Jagged Edge and Bone Crusher, all performed during the game. Bonecrusher got things started with a performance of his classic, “Never Scared” at the end of the first quarter. Dupri and Jagged Edge entertained the near sellout crowd with a performance of the group’s hit songs, “Let’s Get Married” and “Where the Party At?”.

So So Def and Atlanta have always been synonymous in the music industry and Dupri took time to talk about how 28 years after starting his fledgling record label it feels like that bond remains as strong as ever. Even if he doesn’t always know it. “As I get older, I start realizing how much it means to the culture, he said. “I didn’t know it, but I know it now.”

A number of local celebrities were in attendance tonight in support of So So Def and Dupri, including Xscape artist, songwriter and restaurateur Kandi Burress-Tucker, who hugged him in the bowels of the arena following the performance.

“To see it keep happening is amazing. I’m always going to try to do something for the city,” said Dupri.