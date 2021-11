The New England Patriots come into this Sunday red hot riding a three-game winning streak. Will it continue against the Browns?. Last week’s performance in Carolina showed that this team could compete for a playoff spot come January. Defensively, the Patriots have found their identity. Offensively, inconsistency would be the right word to describe this group. Mac Jones, for the last two weeks, has struggled with deep throws downfield. He is at the point of his rookie year where throws like that need to be completed. This week is another ‘must-win for the Patriots if they want to make a playoff run. Gillette Stadium will be loud and ready for a key AFC clash this Sunday.

