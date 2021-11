The University of Mary Washington women's basketball team has been picked fourth in the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference preseason coaches' poll, released on Wednesday. 20th year head coach Deena Applebury will look to a solid senior class after a one-year hiatus caused by COVID-19. Forward Tory Martin heads a class that will look to again challenge for the league title and gain the Eagles' 17th consecutive winning season. Martin, a 2020 first team all-conference selection, Averaged 12.0 PPG on 46.3% shooting from the field and 77.2% shooting from the free throw line, and averaged 5.2 RPG and 1.4 APG in 19-20. Classmates Thora Gibbs, Bri Harper, and Emily Shively will bring experience that features nine new players from two seasons ago.

11 DAYS AGO