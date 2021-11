LOS ANGELES — Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers are only 12 games into their regular season, but they’ve shocked many by winning seven games in a row despite missing Kawhi Leonard. The latest win came against Patrick Beverley and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night, improving their record to 8-4. The Clippers started the season 1-4, with losses to the Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Portland Trail Blazers. They haven’t lost since, and the manner in which they’re winning is what may be taking most people by surprise.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO