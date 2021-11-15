ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys follow up worst game of the season with their best

By Kevin Sherrington The Dallas Morning News
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=431Yp9_0cwkqFns00

ARLINGTON — A week after their worst game, an effort so ugly, the winning coach took license to troll Dallas lore and suggest a blueprint, the Cowboys responded with not only their best work in a 43-3 win but one of the finest all-round efforts in their high-falutin’ history.

Take that, Atlanta.

You, too, Vic Fangio.

Coming off an inexplicable 30-16 loss to Denver in which pretty much every facet of Mike McCarthy’s team had a guilty hand, the Cowboys were nearly as perfect Sunday as a day so fair, they left the doors open at JerryWorld.

Jerry Jones couldn’t remember a Cowboys performance any better, but then he didn’t want to fall into the trap that explains the loud snap of their six-game winning streak last week.

“Don’t want to get into the cheese,” he said, smiling. “We’ve had a nice bite of that.

“We don’t want any more.”

The Cowboys aren’t as good as they looked Sunday, just as they weren’t nearly as bad as they looked against Denver. Judging by their 7-2 history, last week was an anomaly. This week affirmed they’re closer to what their record says. Or at least they’d better hope so, because it only gets harder from here on out.

Four of the Cowboys’ next five games are on the road, an itinerary that includes stops in Kansas City and New Orleans. Not to mention three games over the next 12 days. Considering what’s in store, what with the NFC’s top seed still up for grabs, it was imperative Sunday that the Cowboys answer any questions as to who they really are, if not to fans and critics, at least to themselves.

They get it, in case you’re wondering.

Dorance Armstrong, who turned in the rare double of a sack and blocked punt in the same game after being forced into the starting lineup with Randy Gregory’s injury, summed it up nicely.

“We got embarrassed last week,” he said. “Everybody was tuned in, knowing we had a mission to accomplish.”

The mission? Back to basics.

“It felt like us,” said Terence Steele, who did a better job filling in for Tyron Smith at left tackle.

“We were just doing us.”

Frankly, Sunday’s effort was better than the Cowboys’ usual. Way better. Even in piling up the previous six wins, they left something to complain about. If it wasn’t too many penalties, it was a goofy decision or worse explanation. No complaints here. In piling up a 33-point halftime lead, the Cowboys had just one penalty, a false start. There was little to nothing to nitpick against the Falcons, who apparently didn’t get Fangio’s blueprint.

“Look,” Atlanta coach Arthur Smith said, “they kicked our butt.”

Get this: The Cowboys scored 29 points in the second quarter alone, the most in any quarter in the organization’s fabled history.

Nearly everything that went wrong against Denver came out right against Atlanta. The blocked punt last week that ended up a first down for Denver because Nahshon Wright touched it beyond the line of scrimmage? They blocked another Sunday, only this time, it was behind the line of scrimmage, and Wright, of all people, recovered it for a touchdown.

Everything went right against the Falcons. Dak Prescott, his footwork and timing so screwy against Denver, went 24-of-31 for 296 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another in just three quarters of play. The defense responded with three interceptions — one each by Trevon Diggs, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown — and held Atlanta to 214 yards total offense, including 1-of-13 on third and fourth downs.

Matt Ryan, a borderline Hall of Famer coming off an Offensive Player of the Week performance in an upset of the Saints, finished 9-of-21 for 117 yards and a 21.4 rating.

Here’s how you know it was the Cowboys’ day: McCarthy went 3-for-3 on fourth-down attempts and 1-for-1 on two-point decisions.

Had the Cowboys failed on those gambles by McCarthy, he could have fallen back on the excuse that he didn’t have his best kicker, Greg Zuerlein, out with COVID. Maybe you remember the Cowboys needed Zuerlein’s epic watermelon kick against Atlanta to enable last season’s lonely high point.

Crazy to think about the difference between that team and this one, just as it’s hard to reconcile last week’s Cowboys with the one that made history Sunday.

The NFL these days isn’t just a year-to-year proposition, it’s week-to-week. Just ask Tampa Bay, 6-3 after losing Sunday to Washington, of all teams. Or Arizona, 8-2 after getting walloped by Carolina.

Or Denver, mile high after last week’s win over the Cowboys.

Grounded Sunday by the Eagles.

So maybe Vic Fangio doesn’t have a blueprint after all?

“He may,” Jerry said, winking, “but he’s got the secret sauce to implement it, too.

“I hope we don’t have to see him until the Super Bowl.”

Go ahead, Jerry. Eat your cheese. You earned it.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Rookie Reportedly Out For The Season

The Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, but reportedly lost a key part of their defense in the process. According to a Monday afternoon report from Michael Gehlken, Cowboys rookie linebacker Jabril Cox suffered a season-ending injury. Cox, a fourth-round NFL Draft pick out of LSU,...
NFL
FanSided

5 Dallas Cowboys players who likely won’t return in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys will have some tough roster decisions to make in 2022 which could lead to these five players heading elsewhere. Entering Week 8, the Dallas Cowboys are currently one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a late field goal in Week 1, they have reeled off five wins in a row.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
Denver Post

Broncos deliver stunning upset win over Cowboys, 30-16, behind season-best showing by defense and rushing game

The Broncos delivered a stunning upset of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, riding a dominant defense and navigating a rash of injuries in a 30-16 win at AT&T Stadium. A 10-point underdog, the Broncos never trailed as the defense denied the Cowboys on four fourth-down conversions and held the league’s top-ranked offense in check until two garbage-time touchdowns.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
247Sports

Broncos RB Javonte Williams speaks after career-best NFL game, 30-16 win over Cowboys

In the Denver Broncos' upset over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, rookie running back Javonte Williams had a personal-best performance. The former North Carolina star topped 100 yards for the first time in his young career as Denver won 30-16 at Dallas. On an efficient day for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, Williams said the impressive performance in the running game opened up the entire offense.
NFL
chatsports.com

Broncos game balls, notable Week 9 quotes following win over Cowboys and looking ahead to Week 10 versus Eagles

Game balls, quotable and a look ahead following the Broncos’ 30-16 win over the Cowboys in Week 9 to improve to 5-4. The rookie running back broke out with his first-100 yard game in an overall dominant showing by the Broncos’ rushing attack. Along with Melvin Gordon’s 21 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown, Williams paced the Broncos with 111 yards on 17 carries. That included a 30-yard bulldozing to set up a field goal early in the fourth quarter, and a 10-yard first down run to set up another McManus try later in the quarter.
NFL
tribunenewsnow.com

Roadrunners close the season with a loss to the Cowboys

The Roadrunners had a good season come to an end on Friday night in Willcox. Ninth seeded Holbrook had to travel to face the eighth seeded Cowboys and the host team forced five Holbrook turnovers scoring enough points in the process to outlast Holbrook 42-32, ending Holbrook’s season in the first round of the 2A State playoffs.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Jerry Jones
milehighsports.com

The best and worst Denver Broncos starters against the Dallas Cowboys according to PFF

The Broncos put on a clinic against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday beating them soundly with a score of 30-16. After a lackluster win against the Washington Football Team the previous week, the Broncos’ locker room caught fire and each and every player put their best foot forward. It was a statement game, and they came out firing, with nothing to lose.
NFL
On3.com

Cowboys make signing following Wednesday workouts

The Dallas Cowboys have announced a critical roster move ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. After working out kickers Brett Maher and Lirim Hajrullahu, the Cowboys have elected to sign Hajrullahu. According to Todd Brock of USA today sports, it will mark the third time in less than 90 days that the specialist has been signed by the Cowboys.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Jerryworld#Nfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy