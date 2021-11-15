Cowboys follow up worst game of the season with their best

ARLINGTON — A week after their worst game, an effort so ugly, the winning coach took license to troll Dallas lore and suggest a blueprint, the Cowboys responded with not only their best work in a 43-3 win but one of the finest all-round efforts in their high-falutin’ history.

Take that, Atlanta.

You, too, Vic Fangio.

Coming off an inexplicable 30-16 loss to Denver in which pretty much every facet of Mike McCarthy’s team had a guilty hand, the Cowboys were nearly as perfect Sunday as a day so fair, they left the doors open at JerryWorld.

Jerry Jones couldn’t remember a Cowboys performance any better, but then he didn’t want to fall into the trap that explains the loud snap of their six-game winning streak last week.

“Don’t want to get into the cheese,” he said, smiling. “We’ve had a nice bite of that.

“We don’t want any more.”

The Cowboys aren’t as good as they looked Sunday, just as they weren’t nearly as bad as they looked against Denver. Judging by their 7-2 history, last week was an anomaly. This week affirmed they’re closer to what their record says. Or at least they’d better hope so, because it only gets harder from here on out.

Four of the Cowboys’ next five games are on the road, an itinerary that includes stops in Kansas City and New Orleans. Not to mention three games over the next 12 days. Considering what’s in store, what with the NFC’s top seed still up for grabs, it was imperative Sunday that the Cowboys answer any questions as to who they really are, if not to fans and critics, at least to themselves.

They get it, in case you’re wondering.

Dorance Armstrong, who turned in the rare double of a sack and blocked punt in the same game after being forced into the starting lineup with Randy Gregory’s injury, summed it up nicely.

“We got embarrassed last week,” he said. “Everybody was tuned in, knowing we had a mission to accomplish.”

The mission? Back to basics.

“It felt like us,” said Terence Steele, who did a better job filling in for Tyron Smith at left tackle.

“We were just doing us.”

Frankly, Sunday’s effort was better than the Cowboys’ usual. Way better. Even in piling up the previous six wins, they left something to complain about. If it wasn’t too many penalties, it was a goofy decision or worse explanation. No complaints here. In piling up a 33-point halftime lead, the Cowboys had just one penalty, a false start. There was little to nothing to nitpick against the Falcons, who apparently didn’t get Fangio’s blueprint.

“Look,” Atlanta coach Arthur Smith said, “they kicked our butt.”

Get this: The Cowboys scored 29 points in the second quarter alone, the most in any quarter in the organization’s fabled history.

Nearly everything that went wrong against Denver came out right against Atlanta. The blocked punt last week that ended up a first down for Denver because Nahshon Wright touched it beyond the line of scrimmage? They blocked another Sunday, only this time, it was behind the line of scrimmage, and Wright, of all people, recovered it for a touchdown.

Everything went right against the Falcons. Dak Prescott, his footwork and timing so screwy against Denver, went 24-of-31 for 296 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another in just three quarters of play. The defense responded with three interceptions — one each by Trevon Diggs, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown — and held Atlanta to 214 yards total offense, including 1-of-13 on third and fourth downs.

Matt Ryan, a borderline Hall of Famer coming off an Offensive Player of the Week performance in an upset of the Saints, finished 9-of-21 for 117 yards and a 21.4 rating.

Here’s how you know it was the Cowboys’ day: McCarthy went 3-for-3 on fourth-down attempts and 1-for-1 on two-point decisions.

Had the Cowboys failed on those gambles by McCarthy, he could have fallen back on the excuse that he didn’t have his best kicker, Greg Zuerlein, out with COVID. Maybe you remember the Cowboys needed Zuerlein’s epic watermelon kick against Atlanta to enable last season’s lonely high point.

Crazy to think about the difference between that team and this one, just as it’s hard to reconcile last week’s Cowboys with the one that made history Sunday.

The NFL these days isn’t just a year-to-year proposition, it’s week-to-week. Just ask Tampa Bay, 6-3 after losing Sunday to Washington, of all teams. Or Arizona, 8-2 after getting walloped by Carolina.

Or Denver, mile high after last week’s win over the Cowboys.

Grounded Sunday by the Eagles.

So maybe Vic Fangio doesn’t have a blueprint after all?

“He may,” Jerry said, winking, “but he’s got the secret sauce to implement it, too.

“I hope we don’t have to see him until the Super Bowl.”

Go ahead, Jerry. Eat your cheese. You earned it.