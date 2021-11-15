ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sidney Crosby returns, Caps hammer Pens

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bg4Qa_0cwkpuaW00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Sidney Crosby back from the COVID list and one of the few players going hard as Washington beat the Pens 6-1.

Crosby played 16:57 managing one shot on goal with a hit and two penalty minutes.  Brian Dumoulin also returned from protocol with defenseman Chad Ruhwedel, they were a combined minus three.

On top of getting pounded with Tristan Jarry giving up six goals on 32 shots, it was who did it.  Trailing 2-1 after a Jake Guentzel goal near the end of the first.  That score remained the same for most of the second period.  It was the draft pick the Pens gave up on, Daniel Sprong, scoring his third.  Then forward they let go twice, Conor Sheary, netted his third to make it 4-1 and out of reach.  Both would also add assists.

“I just don’t think we are putting a game on the ice that gives us the chance to be successful consistently enough,” said Pens head coach Mike Sullivan.  “We have stretches where we get away from it.  When we get away from it, it hurts us.”

“We have to do a better job with some of the details.  It’s are a number of things we have to get better if we are going to get consistent results.

Sullivan Returns

Sullivan said he had a lot of communication with his staff while quarantined.  He was a part of the daily meetings on-line and admitted he yelled a few expletives at the TV which watching games at home.  Saying it was tough to watch without having any control of the outcome.

As for his health.

“It was a tough few days, I will tell you that,” Sullivan said.  “I’m feeling a lot better now.  It’s taken a little while to get over it.  It affects everyone differently.  For me, those first four or five days were difficult.  Fortunately, I was able to overcome some of the more severe symptoms.  Now it’s just a matter of getting the energy level back.  Grateful that I’m back and excited to get to do what I love to do.”

O’Connor Down

Sullivan admitted business and finances played a role in Drew O’Connor being one of the three sent to the minors before the game.  It’s not that they lost faith in the 23-year-old forward.

“We talked to Drew this afternoon at length,” Sullivan said.  “He’s had a really strong start.  He’s made a strong case for himself here solidifying a regular spot on the roster.  Just because this decision was made today doesn’t mean it’s etched in stone.”

O’Connor had five points in the first four games, but without a point in his last eight.

“He’s part of the conversation and will continue to be part of the conversation with respect to lineups,” Sullivan said.

Also sent down were defensemen PO Joseph and Juuso Riikola.  Goaltender Louis Domingue reassigned as well.

Up Next

Pens return home for one game Tuesday against Buffalo at 7p before going back on the road.

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

A FRUSTRATED SIDNEY CROSBY WHIPS ROOKIE DEFENCEMAN INTO THE BOARDS (W/VIDEO)

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby played in just his second game of the season Sunday night after first dealing with an injury and now coming back from COVID protocol. The night did not go as planned and it was clear that Crosby was frustrated. The Washington Capitals ended up downing...
NHL
FanSided

Watch: Did Sidney Crosby get away with dirty play in Penguins blowout loss?

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby threw Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary into the boards during Sunday’s 6-1 loss. Sidney Crosby made his return for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday after being activated off the NHL’s COVID-19 list. That allowed Crosby to take part in his second game of the season, as Pittsburgh took on the Washington Capitals on the road. The Penguins lost 6-1, but Crosby got some attention for a rather dirty play.
NHL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sidney Crosby avoids suspension for dirty play on Capitals’ Martin Fehervary and NHL fans aren’t happy

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety won’t discipline Sidney Crosby for this reckless and dangerous incident with Martin Fehervary of the Washington Capitals. Late in Sunday’s game with the Pittsburgh Penguins down 5-1 to the Capitals at the time, Crosby and Fehervary got involved with one another below the Washington goal line. After Crosby took a shot on goal, Fehervary skated with him to the corner to finish off his defensive assignment on the play. The pair got entangled with one another and Crosby — instead of skating around his opponent or stopping — tossed Fehervary violently into the boards behind him.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins need to pick up the pace

The Penguins are just 14 games into an 82-game season but seeing as – after tonight – 9 of the next 11 games are on the road there is a certain sense of urgency going into tonight’s game against Buffalo at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Penguins star Sidney Crosby on track to clear COVID-19 protocol Saturday

The Pittsburgh Penguins began the 2021-22 NHL regular season at 3-0-2 but fell to 4-3-4 overall following Tuesday's shootout loss at the Chicago Blackhawks that came amid numerous COVID-19 setbacks for the Pens early into the campaign. Captain Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin entered the league's COVID-19 protocol back...
NHL
chatsports.com

Report: No supplemental discipline for Crosby’s hit in Caps game

It appears that Sidney Crosby won’t face any discipline from the National Hockey League for a questionable hit thrown in Sunday’s game against the Capitals. Trailing 5-1 in Sunday’s game in Washington, D.C., the Penguins captain was seen throwing Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary into the end boards behind the Washington goal.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juuso Riikola
Person
Chad Ruhwedel
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Brian Dumoulin
Person
Daniel Sprong
Person
Conor Sheary
NHL

Crosby likely to return for Penguins against Capitals

WASHINGTON -- Sidney Crosby is likely to play for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSWA, ATTSN-PT, ESPN+, NHL LIVE) after the center was activated from NHL COVID-19 protocol. Defensemen Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel were also activated...
NHL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

After enduring injury and illness, Sidney Crosby eager to finally get back up to speed

Sidney Crosby counted down the days as his much-anticipated and long-delayed season debut neared. The Penguins captain, after exhausting all minimally invasive options, opted for left wrist surgery just weeks before the season. After missing the entirety of training camp and the first seven games of the regular season, Crosby finally hopped onto the ice for his first game action on Oct. 30.
NHL
Yardbarker

Sidney Crosby: Penguins need 'to find some desperation'

The Pittsburgh Penguins began the 2021-22 NHL season at 3-0-2. They did so without captain Sidney Crosby in the lineup, as the superstar missed the start of the campaign after having wrist surgery on Sept. 8. Crosby made his season debut on Oct. 30 but then became one of eight Pittsburgh players, along with coach Mike Sullivan, to miss time because of the league's COVID-19 protocol. The 34-year-old was on the ice for this past Sunday's 6-1 loss to the rival Washington Capitals that dropped the Penguins to 5-5-4.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pens#Covid
markerzone.com

SIDNEY CROSBY GETS HIS FIRST OF THE SEASON ON A BEAUTIFUL TIC-TAC-TOE PLAY (VIDEO)

After missing the first part of the season while rehabbing a wrist injury, and then going on the COVID protocol list, Sidney Crosby is finally back in the goals column. Crosby got his first of the season Thursday night to open the scoring in the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens by finishing off a beautiful tic-tac-toe play that starts with Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel. Check it out:
NHL
cbslocal.com

Sidney Crosby To Return To The Ice This Afternoon, Expected To Play In Washington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After being sidelined for a positive COVID-19 test, Sidney Crosby is once again donning the skates and getting back out there on the ice. The Pittsburgh Penguins tweeted on Saturday that the captain would be skating this afternoon, but he will not be playing in tonight’s game at 7 p.m. against the Ottawa Senators.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Caps Drop Pens with Six-Pack Attack, 6-1

Having just played back-to-back road games for the first time this season themselves, the Caps seemed to have a pretty good game plan for facing the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night at Capital One Arena. The Pens took a 6-3 drubbing from the Senators in Ottawa on Saturday night and had to clear customs before arriving in D.C. in the wee hours of Sunday morning for their second game in as many nights.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy