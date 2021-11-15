Sidney Crosby returns, Caps hammer Pens

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Sidney Crosby back from the COVID list and one of the few players going hard as Washington beat the Pens 6-1.

Crosby played 16:57 managing one shot on goal with a hit and two penalty minutes. Brian Dumoulin also returned from protocol with defenseman Chad Ruhwedel, they were a combined minus three.

On top of getting pounded with Tristan Jarry giving up six goals on 32 shots, it was who did it. Trailing 2-1 after a Jake Guentzel goal near the end of the first. That score remained the same for most of the second period. It was the draft pick the Pens gave up on, Daniel Sprong, scoring his third. Then forward they let go twice, Conor Sheary, netted his third to make it 4-1 and out of reach. Both would also add assists.

“I just don’t think we are putting a game on the ice that gives us the chance to be successful consistently enough,” said Pens head coach Mike Sullivan. “We have stretches where we get away from it. When we get away from it, it hurts us.”

“We have to do a better job with some of the details. It’s are a number of things we have to get better if we are going to get consistent results.

Sullivan Returns

Sullivan said he had a lot of communication with his staff while quarantined. He was a part of the daily meetings on-line and admitted he yelled a few expletives at the TV which watching games at home. Saying it was tough to watch without having any control of the outcome.

As for his health.

“It was a tough few days, I will tell you that,” Sullivan said. “I’m feeling a lot better now. It’s taken a little while to get over it. It affects everyone differently. For me, those first four or five days were difficult. Fortunately, I was able to overcome some of the more severe symptoms. Now it’s just a matter of getting the energy level back. Grateful that I’m back and excited to get to do what I love to do.”

O’Connor Down

Sullivan admitted business and finances played a role in Drew O’Connor being one of the three sent to the minors before the game. It’s not that they lost faith in the 23-year-old forward.

“We talked to Drew this afternoon at length,” Sullivan said. “He’s had a really strong start. He’s made a strong case for himself here solidifying a regular spot on the roster. Just because this decision was made today doesn’t mean it’s etched in stone.”

O’Connor had five points in the first four games, but without a point in his last eight.

“He’s part of the conversation and will continue to be part of the conversation with respect to lineups,” Sullivan said.

Also sent down were defensemen PO Joseph and Juuso Riikola. Goaltender Louis Domingue reassigned as well.

Up Next

Pens return home for one game Tuesday against Buffalo at 7p before going back on the road.