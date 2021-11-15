ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italian great Rossi inducted into MotoGP's Hall of Fame

By Reuters
 6 days ago
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Nine-times world champion Valentino Rossi was inducted into MotoGP's Hall of Fame after the Italian put an end to his illustrious career of more than two decades with a 10th-place finish at the Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday.

Seven-times MotoGP title winner Rossi, one of the greatest and most charismatic of motorcycling champions, delighted fans with a few quick laps at Valencia's Ricardo Tormo circuit but was unable to add to his 199 premier-class podiums.

The 42-year-old, nicknamed "The Doctor", is considering a move into car racing after competing in Grand Prix motorcycling.

"I always think of this day like a nightmare, because it's the end of a long career and I thought it would be in Valencia but in the end, I enjoyed it a lot so I have to thank everyone," Rossi said.

"Everyone who has worked with me, the whole paddock, the other riders … it was an unforgettable day and I enjoyed it. It was a long career, and always a pleasure."

Rossi, the only rider to win titles in the 125cc, 250cc, 500cc and MotoGP categories, took a final lap of honour on Sunday to a standing ovation from the crowd as fireworks dotted the sky, before an emotional farewell with his Petronas Yamaha team.

A showman on the bike and off it, and famed for his post-victory antics, Rossi last won a MotoGP race in 2017 with Yamaha, in the Dutch TT at Assen.

