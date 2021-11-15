ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Department of Treasury to Work with Israel on Ransomware Threat, Partner on Fintech

By JD Alois
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Department of Treasury has announced it will work with Israel in a partnership to combat the threat of ransomware. The two countries also affirmed a commitment to encouraging “robust Fintech innovation,” while also reinforcing the necessity of working together to combat cyber threats. According to a note...

