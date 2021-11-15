ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An economic slowdown in China would have global consequences, says Yellen. Her comments come amid concerns that Evergrande's woes could spark a financial crisis.

By Huileng Tan
Business Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OyPEs_0cwknpxd00
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends the House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington on September 30, 2021. Al Drago/Pool/Reuters
  • The US government is monitoring the real-estate debt crisis in China closely, said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
  • A slowdown in China would have "global consequences," Yellen told CBS' "Face the Nation."
  • China real-estate giant Evergrande is grappling with looming defaults, prompting concerns over contagion.

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Meet the person responsible for keeping inflation from spiraling out of control – without tanking the economy

The person who helms the Federal Reserve is one of the most powerful figures in the world. Their job is also one of the most impactful on the lives of ordinary Americans, not to mention others across the world. That will be especially true in the coming months as the Fed seeks to tame soaring prices without jeopardizing the economic recovery. The consequences of getting it wrong could be catastrophic and result in higher inflation, a return to recession or, worse, the Fed might have to deal with stagflation – in which you get both rising prices and a sluggish...
BUSINESS
schiffgold.com

Janet Yellen Faces the Nation and Lies About Inflation

After last week’s sizzling hot CPI data, inflation talk continues to dominate the news. The government and central bank have been insisting inflation is transitory. Now they’ve turned to a new spin tactic – recycling 1970s inflation propaganda. Treasury Secretary and former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen appeared on Face...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
Markets Insider

Bitcoin tumbles towards $60,000 after China fires another warning at crypto miners and Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill becomes law

Bitcoin fell 9% towards $60,000, dragging other cryptocurrencies like ether and dogecoin lower. US President Joe Biden signed into law a sweeping infrastructure bill that includes tough crypto tax regulations. Meanwhile, media reports said China had warned state firms against crypto mining, adding more pressure. Sign up here for our...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Crisis#Financial Crisis#Treasury#Cbs
Bloomberg

China’s Slowdown Poses Threat for Global Recovery

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. China’s V-shaped economic rebound is fading faster than expected, catching analysts off guard and posing a new headwind for the already uneven global recovery.
ECONOMY
AFP

China's slowdown raises questions for global economy

The Chinese economy, weighed down by electricity shortages and a vast real estate crisis, has lost its luster recently, to the point where economists are starting to question its impact on the global growth it has helped drive for more than 20 years. Beyond the real estate crisis, a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy had been anticipated by many economists as the Chinese government, which is anxious to reduce debt, slows down investments by local authorities and tightens conditions for bank loans.
ECONOMY
ShareCast

China's Evergrande said to be on brink of default

Beleaguered Chinese property group Evergrande is reportedly teetering on the brink of default. Sources told Reuters that some of the company’s bondholders had not received coupon payments by the end of 30-day grace periods at close of Asia business on Wednesday, pushing it to the edge of default once again.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

The Coming Shock That Will Transform the U.S. Economy

The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
ECONOMY
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
Reuters

S&P says it believes China Evergrande default still 'highly likely'

HONG KONG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday a default is still "highly likely" for China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) despite its recent bond coupon payments because it has a bigger test in March and April next year, facing a total of $3.5 billion maturities in dollar bonds.
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Vital Signs: Chill, this week's news on wages points to anything but hyperinflation

Suddenly people are talking about inflation, even hyperinflation, in a way they haven’t since the 1980s. In October the United States posted its highest annual consumer price index increase in 30 years, with inflation up 6.2% and “core” (excluding volatile prices) inflation of 4.6%. US underlying inflation Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers – arguably the finest policy economist of his generation – contends that what’s happening is not transitory. He says soon inflation could soon climb to double digits, where it hasn’t been for 40 years. There are plenty of other leading economists, including Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman, who argue that what’s...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

