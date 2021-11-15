ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Succession’ Season 3 Episode 5 Recap: “Retired Janitors Of Idaho”

By Tara Ariano
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight from the cold open, we see the effects of “Lion In The Meadow”‘s exertions: Logan’s wearing a walking cast and growling at his assistant Kerry that he “might need a piss.” The rest of the top team is focused on the stalemated negotiations with Sandy and Stewy — today is...

‘Succession’ recap: S3 E5 – “Retired Janitors of Idaho”

Succession every week is seemingly raising the bar each week on their competition for what a great show should be. Their writing is impeccable. The performances rarely fail to disappoint. This week they even managed to work in phrases like “piss mad King” into the show’s narrative. While it seems that this season has been building to the shareholder’s meeting, what’s crazy is that we have at least 4 more episodes left in Season 3. Where is this all headed? Will the investigation into Waystar lead to someone in handcuffs? We touch on all of this and more in our top 5 takeaways from tonight’s episode.
