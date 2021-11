ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays promoted from within to beef up their coaching staff, announcing four additions to their Major League staff on Thursday. Tampa Bay replaced first-base coach Ozzie Timmons, who took a job as Milwaukee’s co-head hitting coach, by promoting Chris Prieto. The 49-year-old Prieto spent the last two seasons as the Rays’ Minor League outfield/baserunning coordinator. He will continue to provide baserunning and outfield instruction with Tampa Bay while taking Timmons’ place as the first-base coach.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO