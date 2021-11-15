ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

DeWine visits Dayton Children’s mass vaccination for 5 to 11-year-old’s

By Caroline Morse
WDTN
WDTN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FqVbm_0cwknQ5a00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine visited Dayton Children’s Hospital’s mass vaccination event for children 5-to-11 years old. He talked with hundreds of families about their chance to now enter his Vax-2-School scholarship opportunity. Some parents said they decided to get their whole family vaccinated today to help make school and holidays safer.

“We’re all excited for Christmas and holidays for families, traveling again and feeling more comfortable doing that now that we have the vaccine.,” said Dayton Parent, Stacie Amodeo.

More than 58K enter Ohio’s Vax-2-School scholarship lottery

Dayton Parent Stacie Amodeo got all three of her children vaccinated on Sunday in hopes of making the holiday safer for gatherings. Additionally, the first drawing of DeWine’s Vax-2-School scholarship incentive is approaching quickly, so he encouraged parents at the mass vaccination site about entering to win big.

“We’re going to be giving away a lot of $10,000 scholarships that children will be able to use later on for two year colleges, four year colleges, trade school, whatever they want to use that money for, so we’re encouraging them to sign up today,” said DeWine.

On Sunday, approximately 2,000 appointments were available for families. Dayton Children’s staff said they are pushing for more families to get younger children vaccinated before the holiday season arrives.

“This vaccine should be given to children in this age group  to allow them to get back to school safely, it’s been proven to be very safe so we encourage families to come and get it taken care of,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adam Mazoff.

To enter Vax-2-School, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Governor DeWine approves new congressional maps

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 258 Saturday, officially establishing a new congressional map after the 2020 census. The new map was introduced by Republicans Monday afternoon and passed through the state Senate Tuesday and the House Thursday. Opponents say the new map still shows signs of gerrymandering and gives Republicans […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

PHOTOS: Sign of the holidays unveiled in Dayton

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The Rike’s Holiday Windows were unveiled at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center Friday. The redesigned windows were revealed in 2019 for the enjoyment of families from all over the Miami Valley. Designed by critically acclaimed theatre and opera scenic designer and Dayton native Adam Koch, along with partner […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 6,429 new cases, 250 additional deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Friday, Nov. 19, ODH reports a total of 1,633,480 (+6,429) cases, leading to 83,868 (+349) hospitalizations and 10,531 (+28) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,657,937 people — or 56.96% of the state’s population — have […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Survey open for thoughts on Oregon District Memorial

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Now is the time to share your opinion on the proposed memorial for the Oregon District shooting that happened in Aug. 2019. The 8/4 Memorial Committee has launched a community survey that is designed to generate broad feedback and help shape a memorial to honor to those who were lost and […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
Dayton, OH
Health
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
WDTN

Animal activist and fraudster ordered to repay $1.1m

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former animal-rights advocate who got people to invest in his businesses and used the money for personal expenses has been ordered to repay his victims $1,105,369.29. In addition to paying restitution, Jeffery Luke Westerman, 40, was sentenced Thursday by Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Andy Miller to serve […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Turkey Time: Where to pick up free meals this Thanksgiving

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – With Thanksgiving less than a week away, four area organizations are hosting turkey and other meal giveaways this Saturday, November 20. Xenia The East Second St. First Church of God is giving away turkeys on a first-come, first-served basis. The church said that drive-thru distribution will begin at 10 am […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 6,615 new cases, 277 new hospitalizations

COLUMUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Thursday, Nov. 18, ODH reports a total of 1,627,051 (+6,615) cases, leading to 83,519 (+277) hospitalizations and 10,503 (+24) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,644,915 people — or 56.85% of the state’s population — have at […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Funeral arrangements set for Sheriff Gene Fischer

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral arrangements have been made for Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer. A visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 23 for Sheriff Gene Fischer at Xenia Nazarene on 1204 West Second Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to Greene County. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 11 […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

11th annual Food Summit addresses major hunger problems

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Increasing food equity and decreasing food waste is a constant source of concern for many people in the Miami Valley. On Thursday, Montgomery County hosted its 11th annual Food Summit to address the challenges of healthy food access, transportation, delivery and cost across the county. Approximately 300 people attended the virtual […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Vaccinations#Weather#Dayton Children
WDTN

$500K in recovery funds announced for Dayton art agencies

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said Friday the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has awarded a $500,000 grant to Culture Works (Arts and Culture Alliance of the Miami Valley), to provide sub granting opportunities for local agencies in the arts and cultural sector in the Dayton region. These funds were made possible […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WATCH: Dayton Police looking for porch pirate seen on video

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a man seen taking a package off of someone’s porch in Dayton. Dayton Police said a man was seen on surveillance video stealing a package off the porch of a home in the 500 block of East Second Street around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. The […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Mendelson’s building to be renovated, provide boost to Downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former retail outlet will soon be transformed in Downtown Dayton. The old Mendelson’s building is the latest property to get the go-ahead for renovation in the Water Street District. “Excited to really see Downtown Dayton continue to really grow and thrive, and be the place to live in the region,” […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Greene County acting Sheriff sworn in

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Board of Commissioners has named Chief Deputy Scott Anger as Acting Sheriff. Chief Anger was sworn in Thursday afternoon at the Greene County Courthouse. Judge Adolfo A. Tornichio presided over the ceremony. “Normally when we gather in this courtroom to swear in a new elected official, it is […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lottery
WDTN

Father of missing Ohio National Guard soldier pleads for help

WILLMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Family and friends are searching for clues after a member of the Ohio Army National Guard is reported missing. Lance Nelson has not seen or heard from his 26 -year-old daughter, Michaela Nelson, in weeks. “I received my last text from her on October 24th, and her grandmother received the last […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
660K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy