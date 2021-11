(Nov 16): Asian game developers jumped on Tuesday (Nov 16) following a media report that China’s regulators are set to resume approving new games after a three-month halt. The 21st Century Business Herald reported that Beijing may restart online game approvals, without elaborating further. The report led Tencent Holdings Ltd as much as 3.5% higher, with NetEase Inc adding 6.8%. The Hang Seng Tech Index, which tracks the biggest technology firms in China, gained 1.9% and was set for the highest close in three weeks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO