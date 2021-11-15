AiMedia Technologies Ltd (AIM)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
April 30 (Reuters) - Access Innovation Holdings Ltd AIM.AX :* ACCESS INNOVATION HOLDINGS LTD - RESULTS OF INSITUTIONAL OFFER AND PLACEMENT-AIM.AX* ACCESS INNOVATION HOLDINGS... April 28 (Reuters) - Access Innovation Holdings Ltd AIM.AX :* TO ACQUIRE EEG ENTERPRISES AT IMPLIED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF...

au.investing.com

clarkcountyblog.com

Metal Recycling Machines Market Segmentation and Development Forecast till 2026| Henan Province Sanxing Machinery Co.,Ltd, San Lan Technologies Co.,Ltd, Seltek Srl, Oregon Environmental Systems (OES), Pronamic ApS, Yung Hsing Machine Industry Co., Ltd

Report Hive Research Market Reports has recently published a market research report titled, “Metal Recycling Machines Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026“.It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Metal Recycling Machines market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Metal Recycling Machines market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Metal Recycling Machines market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metal Recycling Machines market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metal Recycling Machines report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
investing.com

Flurotech Ltd (TEST)

March 15 (Reuters) - FluroTech Ltd TEST.V :* FLUROTECH AND FLUROTEST ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AMALGAMATION AGREEMENT* FLUROTECH LTD - UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, FLUROTECH WILL... Feb 4 (Reuters) - FluroTech Ltd TEST.V :* BRIAN SHIELD, BOSTON RED SOX VP OF IT, JOINS FLUROTECH ADVISORY BOARD. Jan 27 (Reuters) - FluroTech Ltd...
investing.com

CHW Acquisition Corp (CHWA)

CHW Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to consummate its business combination within the consumer product or consumer-related industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Purchase, New York.
investing.com

Partner Communications Company Ltd (PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd (PTNR): Price Down $-0.14 (-3.41)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.25)% Over Past Hour. It's been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ptnr has now gone down 9 of the past 10 hours.The post Partner Communications Co Ltd (PTNR): Price Down $-0.14...
investing.com

VEEM Ltd (VEE)

Feb 5 (Reuters) - VEEM Ltd VEE.AX :* H1 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX ROSE 233 PERCENT TO A$ 3.0 MILLION* H1 REVENUE ROSE 36 PERCENT TO A$ 28.4 MILLION. Oct 30 (Reuters) - VEEM Ltd VEE.AX :* VEEM SIGNS GYRO SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH DAMEN SHIPYARDS* SIGNED A 3-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH DAMEN SHIPYARDS FOR SUPPLY OF VEEM GYROS.
investing.com

Askari Metals Ltd (AS2)

Askari Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Australia. The company holds 100% interest in the Burracoppin gold project covering approximately 17.6 square kilometers located in the eastern wheatbelt of Western Australia; the Horry Copper project comprising one exploration license covering approximately 3.25 square kilometers located in the south-west of Halls Creek; and the Callawa Copper project includes single exploration license covering approximately 167 square kilometers located in the northeast of Marble Bar. It also holds 100% interest in the Springdale project covering approximately 330 square kilometers located in the central east Lachlan Fold Mineral Belt, Sydney; and the Mt Maguire Gold and Base Metal project comprising three exploration licenses covering approximately 42 square kilometers located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Askari Gold Limited and changed its name to Askari Metals Limited in February 2021. Askari Metals Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Perth, Australia.
investing.com

HeraMED Ltd (HMD)

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Hera Med Ltd HMD.AX :* SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT WITH ECARE21 TO INTEGRATE ITS TECHNOLOGY INTO ECARE21 PLATFORM* UNDER LOI, CO'S HERACARE PLATFORM WILL BE... July 21 (Reuters) - Hera Med Ltd HMD.AX :* EXTENDING ITS COLLABORATION WITH MAYO CLINIC* NEW DEAL FOR DEVELOPMENT OF...
investing.com

AusNet Services Ltd (AST)

By Oliver GrayInvesting.com - the S&P/ASX 200 added 18.00 points or 0.25% to 7266.20, slightly recovering heavy losses of 2.1% in the previous session as sentiment recovered... By Oliver GrayInvesting.com - The S&P/ASX 200 was lower in early Tuesday deals, falling 7.9 points or 0.11% to 7240.3, trading at 4-week...
investing.com

Archtis Ltd (AR9)

April 29 (Reuters) - Archtis Ltd AR9.AX :* ARCHTIS LTD - APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER-AR9.AX* ARCHTIS LTD - KYLIE SHEATHER APPOINTED CFO. March 2 (Reuters) - Archtis Ltd AR9.AX :* AR9 LAUNCHES US FEDERAL & DEFENSE SALES & CHANNEL PRACTICE-AR9.AX. Feb 24 (Reuters) - Archtis Ltd AR9.AX :* OFFICE...
investing.com

Kairos Minerals Ltd (KAI)

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Kairos Minerals Ltd KAI.AX :* FIRM COMMITMENTS RECEIVED FOR $9M CAPITAL RAISING AT 5.0CPS. Sept 21 (Reuters) - Kairos Minerals Ltd KAI.AX :* SEEKS TRADING HALT PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT ON CAPITAL RAISING. May 25 (Reuters) - Kairos Minerals Ltd KAI.AX :* FIRM COMMITMENTS RECEIVED FOR $2.5M SHARE...
investing.com

Geopacific Resources Ltd (GPR)

March 23 (Reuters) - Geopacific Resources Ltd GPR.AX :* ISSUED LOI TO HBS (PNG) LTD FOR A MINING SERVICES CONTRACT TO SUPPORT PURCHASE OF FIRST TRANCHE MINING FLEET* LOI... Oct 6 (Reuters) - Geopacific Resources Ltd GPR.AX :* TIM RICHARDS HAS FORMALLY COMMENCED IN ROLE OF CEO. July 13 (Reuters)...
investing.com

Pearl Gull Iron Ltd (PLG)

March 13 (Reuters) - Propertylink Group PLG.AX :* ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF PHILIP PEARCE AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR. Feb 28 (Reuters) - Propertylink Group PLG.AX :* ESR AUSTRALIA EXTENDS TIME PERIOD OF TAKEOVER OFFER TILL MARCH 8. Feb 28 (Reuters) - Propertylink Group PLG.AX :* HY PROFIT AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE $42.8...
investing.com

Bentley Capital Ltd (BEL)

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Bentley Capital Ltd BEL.AX :* UPDATES ON APPLICATION OF LR 10.1 REGARDING BENTLEY AND WAM ACTIVE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION* SHAREHOLDERS NEED TO KNOW WHETHER... Dec 16 (Reuters) - Bentley Capital Ltd BEL.AX :* RESPONSE TO FRESH TAKEOVER BID FOR KEYBRIDGE CAPITAL LIMITED* CONFIRMS THAT IT IS STILL DESIROUS OF EXITING ITS 31.7 MILLION...
investing.com

Gale Pacific Ltd (GAP)

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Gale Pacific Ltd GAP.AX :* DECLARED SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 1.0 CPS* DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.0 CPS* HY NET REVENUE UP 70% TO $106.1 MILLION* HY NPAT $6... Nov 4 (Reuters) - Gale Pacific Ltd GAP.AX :* EXPECTS PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR SIX MONTHS TO BE...
investing.com

Great Wall Motor Company Ltd (GWLLY)

Prev. Close 43.96 Day's Range 44.21-44.32 Revenue - Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Australia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles. It also provides auto molds; new energy vehicle transmission and electric drive system; repairs automobiles; and transports general goods, as well as truck transportation services. In addition, the company offers investment and financing, buildings rental, logistics, business information consultation, scrap car recycling and dismantling, finance leasing, real estate, technology information and development, and trade consultation, warehousing, international trade, financial guarantee, and after-sales services, as well as automotive technology research, development, and technical consultation services. Further, it processes, recycles, and sells waste and used materials; and sells lubricants. Additionally, the company engages in the wholesale and retail of car accessories. It also exports its products. Great Wall Motor Company Limited was formerly known as Baoding Great Wall Motor Company Limited and changed its name to Great Wall Motor Company Limited in May 2003. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Baoding, China. Great Wall Motor Company Limited is a subsidiary of Baoding Innovation Great Wall Asset Management Company Limited.
investing.com

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd (MCE)

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd MCE.AX :* HALF YEAR NET LOSS AFTER TAX A$ -7.0 MILLION VERSUS A$ -4.2 MILLION LOSS YEAR AGO. Feb 26 (Reuters) - Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd MCE.AX :* HALF YEAR NET LOSS AFTER TAX A$ -7.0 MILLION VERSUS A$ -4.2 MILLION LOSS YEAR AGO* H1 REVENUE A$ 8.1 MILLION.
investing.com

MinePlex MarketPlace Shaves Prices Off Gadgets Using Commodity Staking

MinePlex MarketPlace Shaves Prices Off Gadgets Using Commodity Staking. MinePlex crypto bank launches its commodity staking function. Users of its native CrossFi decentralized asset marketplace will have access. With this, users can purchase electronics and gadgets at lower rates. The MinePlex crypto bank has announced the launch of the innovative...
Reuters

Bezos could be $90 bln richer with Amazon breakup

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jeff Bezos is sitting on an even bigger gold mine than he thinks. His nearly 10% stake in $1.9 trillion Amazon.com (AMZN.O) is worth some $190 billion. But he could become some 50% richer if the company were to split into two parts.
investing.com

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp (BMAC)

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.
