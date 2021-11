PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a frigid start with lows in the low to mid 20’s and even some places feeling in the teens! Remember, if it’s too cold for you it’s too cold for your pets so bring them inside! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It’ll be a seasonably chilly day with more clouds than sunshine and stay dry for Light Up Night, but you’ll still need to bundle up as temperatures will be in the mid 40s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Sunday highs are staying near normal, but our next area of low pressure arrives bringing widespread light rain though...

