In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
fox44news.com
Man wounded in Waco Sunday morning shooting
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report one man was shot in a Sunday morning incident. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the 7500 block of Bosque Boulevard at 2:15 a.m. Sunday on a reported assault. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
fox44news.com
Woman involved in disturbance wounded by MCSO deputies
CHINA SPRING, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is in the hospital after being shot by McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Sheriff Parnell McNamara tells FOX 44 News that deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedman Drive around 10:47 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they say the woman walked out of a trailer house with a shotgun.
fox44news.com
Man crashes vehicle in pursuit, causes power outage
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit in Killeen ends with the suspect crashing into a utility pole and causing a power outage. Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Frontier Trail at approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday in reference to a robbery. The victim told officers a man approached him at gunpoint and demanded his wallet, phone and vehicle. The suspect then fled the area in the victim’s vehicle – a Honda Civic.
fox44news.com
Waco firefighters rescue victims trapped in crash
WACO, Texas (FOX44) – A t-bone traffic crash in Waco has sent multiple people to the hospital. A Waco Fire Department report of rescue operations indicated a call came in just after 6 p.m. Monday of a two-vehicle crash at West Lakeshore Drive and Hillcrest Drive. Firefighters arrived and discovered one car was hit on the passenger side, with a one-foot deep intrusion in the side.
fox44news.com
Waco Police: murder suspects wanted to put their victim, “out of his misery”
Waco (FOX 44) — Arrest affidavits obtained by FOX 44 News show the people suspected of killing 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox lived in the home he purchased. Police found what is believed to be his body on Friday, January 6th. Waco Police received a missing person report for Wilcox on...
fox44news.com
More arrests made in Hamilton Co. meth ring
HAMILTON / PARKER COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has made two more arrests in connection to methamphetamine trafficking. Sheriff Justin Caraway says that Noe Martin Luna, of Stephenville, and David Dewayne “Sky” Walker, of Granbury, were arrested in connection with the Office’s Engaging in Organized Crime Criminal Investigation operating within Hamilton and surrounding counties. Both men were found in Parker County and were taken into custody.
fox44news.com
Milam County drug raid yields four arrests
Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore reports four people were arrested following a search warrant service near Rockdale on Friday. Sheriff Clore said the raid was conducted at an address in the 100 block of Milam County Road 311, west of Rockdale. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale Police Department following a shooting last year – and reported drug related activity at this location.
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD Implements New Safety Protocols
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Killeen ISD is doing everything in its power to enhance the safety of its students and staff while easing concerns for families. The school district implemented newly evolved metal detectors that can pick up an object on a person or in their belongings. Additionally,...
fox44news.com
Salado storms back to beat Connally in district battle
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX (FOX 44) — The Salado Lady Eagles used a strong fourth quarter to battle back and beat Connally 43-37 on Tuesday night. With the win, Salado improves to 16-9 on the season. Next up for the Lady Eagles is a home game against Robinson on Friday, January 13th at 6:15.
fox44news.com
Apply now for TEAM Waco 2023
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Greater Waco Sports Commission is now accepting applications for TEAM Waco 2023. According to the Commission’s official website, TEAM Waco is an initiative created in hopes to knock down physical, mental, or financial barriers for those wishing to participate in sporting events for residents within McLennan County. The application process is now open for those interested in completing the IRONMAN event in October 2023.
fox44news.com
Battle for Belton Confederate Statue Removal Carries to 2023
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners Court met early this morning to tackle an ongoing controversial agenda, the confederate soldier statue on the northwest corner of Courthouse Square. For the past few years, some county leaders and members of the community have been advocating for the...
fox44news.com
La Vega Boys Basketball uses second half surge to beat Jacksonville
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The La Vega Basketball team erased an eight point second half deficit on Monday night, as the Pirates beat Jacksonville 53-49. La Vega will next be in action on Friday, January 13th, when the Pirates host China Spring at 8:00 pm.
fox44news.com
Killeen council members discuss project bonds for new city hall
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — Killeen council members met Monday to discuss bond improvements for the city costing $100 million. One of the projects proposed by Mayor Pro Temp Ken Wilkerson and council member Michael Boyd is for a new city hall. Killeen’s municipal hub is in a 100-year-old...
fox44news.com
UMHB Quarterback Kyle King signs pro football contract with Saarland Hurricanes in Germany
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — After putting together one of the greatest careers in UMHB Football history, quarterback Kyle King will continue playing football at the professional level in Germany. The former Cru signal caller agreed to a contract with the Saarland Hurricanes of the German Football League. In...
