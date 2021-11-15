WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Greater Waco Sports Commission is now accepting applications for TEAM Waco 2023. According to the Commission’s official website, TEAM Waco is an initiative created in hopes to knock down physical, mental, or financial barriers for those wishing to participate in sporting events for residents within McLennan County. The application process is now open for those interested in completing the IRONMAN event in October 2023.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO