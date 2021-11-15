The Genesis GV60 Is Even Better Than The Ioniq 5 And Kia EV6

Hyundai considers the 2024 Ioniq Seven concept a living space on wheels, which is exactly what the all-electric SUV looks like. Said to be similar in size to the three-row Hyundai Palisade, the Seven rides on the company's new cross-brand E-GMP platform, which will underpin the Ioniq 5 and many other upcoming Hyundai and Kia EV models. With a futuristic façade that includes unusual lighting elements, shape-shifting wheels, and glass panels on the roof and rear, the Seven concept is just that: a concept. However, it teases design language and technology that could eventually become reality. While its enormous coach doors and furniture-like seats are other fantastical features, the idea of a vast interior with flexible configurations is conceivable. The 2024 Ioniq Seven targets a range of over 300 miles and exceptionally quick charging times.

