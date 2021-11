You would think having the two fastest runs in the NFL this season would be enough to satisfy Badger legend and current Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. The Colts star has hit 21.83 miles per hour and 22.05 miles per hour in the 2021 season. It isn’t, however, as fast as current Wisconsin RB Isaac Guerendo clocked on the stopwatch this past summer. Guerendo and Taylor both display their track star speed, but the former Badger has never quite reached the current Badgers top speed.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO