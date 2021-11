For the first time this season, and the second time as a Clipper, Paul George has been named Western Conference player of the week. George started the week by spearheading a 17-3 run over the final three minutes against Oklahoma City to turn a nine-point deficit into a win. George then rained an efficient 32 points on 18 shots against Minnesota; when his shot betrayed him in the second game, he put his head down and got to the free throw line 14 teams for an encore victory. He close out the week by being the team’s lead playmaker and wing stopper in a win over Charlotte.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO