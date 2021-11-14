ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers believe RB Aaron Jones has sprained MCL

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
It’s possible the Green Bay Packers avoided the worst-case scenario with running back Aaron Jones.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jones suffered a sprained MCL on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, although further testing is required.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel confirmed Jones suffered an injury to the MCL in his right knee.

There was initial concern that Jones injured his ACL and would be lost for the season. A sprained MCL would likely mean missing 2-4 weeks before a return to the field.

Jones was injured in the second half of the Packers’ 17-0 win over the Seahawks. He needed assistance getting off the field but remained on the sideline after evaluation and eventually was able to walk back to the locker room following a quick piggyback ride from Randall Cobb.

Jones sprained his MCL during both the 2017 and 2018 seasons, missing five total games.

If Jones has to miss time, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he is confident A.J. Dillon can carry the load, and he was pleased with the effort from backup Patrick Taylor (two rushes, seven yards) on Sunday against the Seahawks.

Jones rushed seven times for 25 yards and caught four passes for 61 yards against the Seahawks. He came into Week 10 with 753 total yards (second-most on Packers) and seven total touchdowns (most).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

