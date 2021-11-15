ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Nailers Win Rematch in OT Against Komets

 6 days ago

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling trailed 2-0 and rallied to tie it at 3. The Nailers took a 4-3 lead on a goal from Pare. The assist came from Foley.

Still in the third period, Fort Wayne tied it at 4 from a close-range goal by Berry. It was tied at 4 at the end of regulation so the game went to overtime

The Nailers won the game in OT on a rebound shot at the net by Maniscalco. The Nailers are now 5-4.

