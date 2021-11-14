ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Churchill Downs Results Sunday November 14th, 2021

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

1st-$58,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 24.000, 48.620, 1:13.860, 1:39.980, 00.000, 1:47.000. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Miacomet121431-31-2½1-21-51-3¼C. Landeros4.602.602.101.30. Vail of Honor12115663-1½3-82-4¼R. Bejarano3.802.403.70. Sonic City121664-½2-hd2-4½2-½3-19B. Hernandez, Jr.2.202.10. Seattlesway122242-14-4½5-14-24-9½C. Orm33.50. Loving Lucky121323-½3-½4-25-25-12E. Morales12.10. Country Captain121515-55-1½666A. Beschizza5.90. Exacta (4-1) paid $16.60; $0.1 Superfecta (4-1-6-2) paid...

