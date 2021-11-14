ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Churchill Downs Results Sunday November 14th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

1st-$58,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 24.000, 48.620, 1:13.860, 1:39.980, 00.000, 1:47.000. Sonic City121664-½2-hd2-4½2-½3-19B. Hernandez, Jr.2.10. Seattlesway122242-14-4½5-14-24-9½C. Orm33.50. Loving Lucky121323-½3-½4-25-25-12E. Morales12.10. Country Captain121515-55-1½666A. Beschizza5.90. 4 (4)Miacomet4.602.602.10. 1 (1)Vail of Honor3.802.40. 6 (6)Sonic City2.20. Exacta (4-1) paid $16.60; $0.1 Superfecta...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
cavchronline.com

Results from Saturday/Sunday – November 6th/7th

The NHIAA Cross Country Meet of Champions was held this past Saturday at Mines Falls. Congratulations to Amy Pattelena who finished 40th with a time of 19:51 and 52nd with a time of 16:59. The Volleyball team fell to Bedford, 3-0, in the NHIAA Division I Volleyball Championship game. Match...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Churchill Downs Entries, Wednesday

1st_$32,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 2nd_$52,000, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$54,000, cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$32,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Restoring Hope121Rye Humor121. Revenio114See the Pyramids121. Happy Camper118a-Grand Design118. Upham121a-Imtheprince120. a-Coupled. 5th_$54,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 2YO, 6f. Aristocat119Holding Court116. Datttsafancyfox116Ike and Jack119.
HOBBIES
midfloridanewspapers.com

Aqueduct Results Saturday November 20th, 2021

4th-$48,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.050, 48.150, 1:13.030, 00.000, 00.000, 1:38.360. Scratched: Pop the Clutch, False Hope, Ace Girl, London Gold, Pacific Grove, Beyond the Hype. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Vexednrelaxed119234-½4-hd3-12-hd1-hdJ. Lezcano35.2016.208.6016.60. Solid Tune119412-12-21-11-12-1K. Carmouche7.003.905.10. No Time Alone119883-1½3-14-½5-1½3-noL. Saez3.504.00. Belleshazza119127-hd7-½5-14-14-½B. Hernandez8.80. Masabeeh1199106-hd6-16-hd8-1½5-hdI. Ortiz, Jr.3.90. Bourbon...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miacomet121431#Honor12115663#Equibase Company Llc#1 11 350#Dk B G
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Laurel Race Course-6-Add

6th_$42,840, mdn cl, 2YO F, 5½f, cloudy. Off 2:52. Time 1:05.27. Fast. Scratched_Caribbean Flow. Also Ran_Summer Music, She'srunninghappy, Party Monster, Derby Julep, Glide, Salty Saul, Irish Chaos, Speak Your Mind, Rubi de Leon. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-2-8/12) 3 Correct Paid $77.55. $1 Daily Double (2-8) paid $12.60. $1 Exacta (8-7) paid $21.00. $1 Superfecta (8-7-13-2) paid $1,102.70. $0.5 Trifecta (8-7-13) paid $46.00.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Delta Downs Entries, Friday

1st_$20,000, cl $15,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 7f. 2nd_$13,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$38,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi. 4th_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5f. 5th_$35,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 7f. Cole's Sensation118Grosse Tete Ian121. Silver Chalice120Putthehammerdown120. Far Beyond121Wherever He Is121. A Star Is Born Now118Prince Perfecta118. Feathered Indian123Rhythmic...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Gulfstream Park-7-Add

7th_$34,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, cloudy. Off 3:42. Time 1:44.48. Fast. Scratched_Diamond Play. Also Ran_Little Bit Good, Classy of Course, Midnight Bella, Tilsa, Map Em Up, Raki, All About Kathern. $0.5 Pick 3 (10-2-8) 3 Correct Paid $40.55. $1 Exacta (8-10) paid $19.50. Quinella (8-10) paid $31.60. $0.1 Superfecta (8-10-2-4) paid $335.10. $0.5 Trifecta (8-10-2) paid $291.85. $1 X-5 Super High Five (8-10-2-4-9) no winners. $1 Daily Double (2-8) paid $18.20.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Woodbine-11-Add

11th_$14,002, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, cloudy. 10 (9) Hoping for a Ring (R.Hernandez)5.303.702.90. Off 6:04. Time 1:23.83. Fast. Scratched_Lime Squash. Also Ran_Relentless Ruby, Nice Company, Papa's Silver, Quiet Ascot, Silent But Violent, Treasure Quest, Honey Girl, La Bestia, Hollywood Ring, Elfin Forest. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (6/9/14-9-10-2-3-5/10) 5 Correct Paid $332.10. $0.2 Pick 5 (9-10-2-3-5/10) 5 Correct Paid $2,101.92. $0.2 Pick 4 (10-2-3-5/10) 4 Correct Paid $398.08. $0.2 Pick 3 (2-3-5/10) 3 Correct Paid $46.10. $0.2 Superfecta (10-12-11-2) paid $35.43. $0.2 Trifecta (10-12-11) paid $10.39. $1 Daily Double (3-10) paid $26.95. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $8.65. $1 Exacta (10-12) paid $16.25. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $7,306,501.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Lone Star-11-Add

11th_$14,960, alc, 3YO up F&M, 3½f, clear. Off 10:49. Time 1:77.36. Fast. Scratched_Ms Fast Prize Doll. Also Ran_One Sweet Venom, My Rockin Memories, Mighty Prize Doll, Corona Wildfire, Lust for Life, Toodles Cartel, Dm Lethal Affair, Jess a Lil Pop. $0.5 Pick 3 (9-4-9) 3 Correct Paid $46.80. Daily Double (4-9) paid $52.20. Exacta (9-11) paid $32.00. $0.1 Superfecta (9-11-2-3) paid $44.12. $0.5 Trifecta (9-11-2) paid $22.50.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Vegas 3, Columbus 2

Vegas012—3 First Period_1, Columbus, Nyquist 3 (Werenski, Bean), 0:45. 2, Columbus, Texier 6 (Werenski, Bean), 8:42 (sh). Penalties_Bjorkstrand, CBJ (Interference), 7:40. Second Period_3, Vegas, Kolesar 1 (Leschyshyn), 7:07. Penalties_Hague, LV (Delay of Game), 1:28; Jones, LV (Hooking), 14:01; Peeke, CBJ (Delay of Game), 19:52. Third Period_4, Vegas, Smith 7, 4:45...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy