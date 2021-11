A few months ago, an OPPO tablet with ColorOS was leaked online. Its launch was expected to happen soon. Nothing has gone official yet but looks like more details are surfacing before the official product launch. OPPO is also said to reveal new notebooks apart from an OPPO tablet known this early as the OPPO Pad. The tablet doesn’t seem to have a notch in the middle. We don’t see a punch hole cutout either. It could be on one side. We don’t think OPPO is implementing an under display camera yet but anything is possible now in the mobile industry.

