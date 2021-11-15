ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

At least 6 devices with 125W fast charging to come in 2022

technave.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf fast charging speed is important to you, 2022 will be a good year to upgrade your phone. The upcoming Xiaomi 12 series will come with 120W fast charging, but it's not the only brand with such high speeds. There will be three brands with 125W fast charging. According...

technave.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hot Hardware

Samsung Develops Speedy 8.5Gbps LPDDR5X DRAM For Fast 5G Devices And AI Applications

Samsung is in a boastful mood today, and for good reason—it has developed what it claims is the industry's first-ever 14-nanometer based 16-gigabit (Gb) low power data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) DRAM, which delivers a big boost in performance while consuming quite a bit less power compared to Samsung's LPDDR5. And it's not just for smartphones (though it will inevitably end up in handsets too).
CELL PHONES
technave.com

OPPO Find X4 could feature 125W fast charging

Tech specs and features can be key selling points for electronic devices. It's the same for smartphones, which try to attract buyers via aspects like the display and camera. For OPPO, the charging speed is what it wants to highlight for the next OPPO Find X series. According to Digital...
TECHNOLOGY
TrustedReviews

Fast Charge: Google needs a Pixel Mini to take on the iPhone 13

This week Deputy and Mobile Editor Max Parker offered his definitive verdict on Apple’s latest small phone, publishing his iPhone 13 Mini review. For those that missed it, the cliff notes are; it’s very good. He found the handset offers all the perks of the larger iPhone 13 – great screen, reliable camera, intuitive software – but with the added benefits of a smaller form factor and longer battery life. What’s not to love?
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#A Good Year#Photography#Smartphone#Oppo Reno#Bbk Electronics#Oled#Ultra Vision Camera
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Pixel 6 devices don’t really charge at 30W speeds

One of the selling points that Google is pushing about its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is that it has fast-charging capabilities. While they don’t actually include a fast charger when you buy the new flagship device, they do have a 30W Fast Charger available for sale at $25. They claim you can get 50% of juice in just 30 minutes. Unfortunately, further tests conducted on the smartphones and their charging capabilities fall short of the promised charging speed.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Ultra-Fast Charging Power Banks

The Elecjet Apollo Ultra power bank is positioned as an ultra-efficient take on the humble mobile accessory that will provide users with access to some impressive features in a compact device. The unit is equipped with Real Graphene Technology inside that is reported to give it the ultra-fast speed it needs to power up three smartphones in under 27-minutes. This is positioned to be five-times faster than what's possible with existing power banks on the market and will work to maximize efficiency for a wide range of users.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung announces LPDDR5X DRAM for blazing fast devices

If LPDDR5 RAM wasn’t fast enough already, then hold your horses as even faster RAM is coming your way in 2022. Samsung Electronics has announced the world’s first LPDDR5X DRAM chip which is blazing fast and consumes less power than its predecessor. As per the South Korean firm, the super-fast RAM fabricated using the 14nm process is 1.3x faster when we talk of performance and consumes 20 percent lesser battery power. It can transfer data at 8.5Gbps speeds compared to 6.4Gbps on the LPDDR5 RAM.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Popular tipster hints OPPO Find X4 may likely feature a super-fast 125W charging

Fast charging functionality is a feature that has come to stay with smartphones and other tech devices. Some new smartphone models have been upping the stakes by providing some very impressive charging capabilities for new products. The Oppo Find X4 seems to fall into this category of smartphones as it is rumored to have a huge 125W charging capability.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Oneplus
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
technave.com

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G review: Affordable SD888 flagship with a 120W fast charge!

The Xiaomi 11T series got its global reveal back in September 2021 but only arrived in Malaysia recently. It comes in two models - Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro - and has a different design from the Xiaomi 11 series. Both models differ in tech specs, prices and market positioning but today, we'll be taking a look at the Xiaomi 11T Pro. Priced at RM2099, will this be another super cost-effective flagship-class smartphone? Well, read our review below to find out!
NFL
Popular Mechanics

The 5 Best USB Outlets to Charge Your Devices

With so many of the devices we use everyday (phone, laptop, bluetooth speaker, etc.) powered via USB, you may find yourself constantly hunting for a charger. While getting a surge protector or power strip with USB ports is one solution, another inexpensive and fairly easy option is to replace one or more of your existing electrical wall outlets with USB outlets. This solution means you won’t have to search for chargers and will also free up AC outlets. With just a little know-how (or instruction), you can easily swap out your old electrical outlets for USB outlets.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Android 12 Dynamic Themes Coming To Non-Pixel Devices

The new Material You design philosophy with Android 12 brings a couple of crucial changes to the fore. Prominent among these is the dynamic themes feature, which adapts to the color of the wallpaper. This feature could soon reach non-Pixel devices as per a new revelation. Mishaal Rahman reports a...
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

‘Zero’ Introduces Line of Wireless Charging Devices for iPhone

Zero announced the launch of its Qi-certified wireless charging solutions that can keep mobile devices powered for the whole day. Wireless Qi Pad: The patented Zero Qi-certified Pad battery magnetically attaches itself to the back of a Qi-enabled phone with the included magnetic pad over rubber or plastic phone cases up to 4mm thick. It provides 3000 mAh power capacity for a 60%-80% greater charge than standard battery packs. Travel Cube: This Qi Pad charging Travel Cube provides power wherever the user goes. It can simultaneously charge up to two Zero Qi pads and one additional mobile device (with an extra USB C port). In addition, it comes with LED lights that indicate the remaining charge level in the Travel Cube at a glance. Home Docking: The Zero Home Dock gives users a place to recharge their Wireless Qi pads after a full day’s usage. It can charge up to two Zero Qi pads and one additional mobile device (with an extra USB C port) simultaneously. In addition, the Home Dock works with rubber or plastic phone cases up to 4mm thick, allowing for charging without removing your case.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

OnePlus 10 Pro charging speed revealed in new leak, and it's fast

The OnePlus 10 Pro might charge quickly, but should battery degradation be a concern?. A reliable leaker has revealed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will offer 125W wired charging speeds. The Realme GT 2 Pro, Oppo Find X4 series, Oppo N series, and Reno 8 Pro will also reportedly feature...
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

Netflix Games Are Coming to iOS Devices Tomorrow

Netflix is rolling out its games on iOS devices worldwide following the launch for Android users. A dedicated “Games” row is added to the Netflix app where you have unlimited access without in-app purchases or ads, as it is included in your membership. Netflix Games is set to debut on...
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger is smaller than Apple’s original and charges super fast

Offering wide-ranging compatibility, the AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger supports pretty much every digital device. So use just one charger for everything from your MacBook Pro to your smartphone to your tablet to your earbuds. While it’s 60% smaller than Apple’s 61W charger, this compact gadget fully charges your MacBook Pro 13″ in 1.5 hours. Moreover, it charges the iPhone 12 up to 60% in just 30 minutes. That’s 4 times faster than the Apple 5W portable charger. Using 3-stage technology for a safe and fast charge, it offers anti-overcharge protection for the battery. Furthermore, built with the chip that Apple uses, this gadget is powered by GaN tech. And it has a real-time visible power data cable. Overall, delivering up to a 93% conversion rate, this high-efficiency gadget has a real-time digital power display so you can monitor the charging speed.
ELECTRONICS
gsmarena.com

Infinix Note 11S is official with 5,000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging

An unknown Infinix smartphone leaked last month, and today the mystery was finally unveiled. The device has launched in Thailand under the name Infinix Note 11S. The chipset of the Note 11S is Helio G96 and it comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage out of the box. The front has a 6.95” LCD with FullHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a 180 Hz touch sampling rate.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Realme GT 2 Pro, Find X4 lineup, OnePlus 10 Pro, Reno8 Pro likely to support 125W fast charging

OPPO and Realme have already announced their 125W fast charging technologies. While brands like Xiaomi and iQOO have launched phones with 120W charging technology, OPPO and Realme are yet to announce phones with 125W charging. Leaked information (via) reveals that several phones from the BBK Electronics brands such as OPPO, Realme, and OnePlus will announce smartphones with 125W charging tech.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Manager at Google confirms no new Pixelbook coming until at least 2023

A Google manager has confirmed there will not be a Google Pixelbook 2 in 2021 or 2022. The manager did not confirm or deny anything about 2023 and beyond. The original Pixelbook and Pixelbook Go are still available. It’s been over two years since we saw the most recent Google-branded...
RETAIL
notebookcheck.net

Rumor | The OnePlus 10 Pro will launch with 125W charging

OPPO has made its next-gen 125W charging technology for smartphones official already, although there has been no guarantee that it will be on the market as part of new devices in 2022. Now, according to material posted by Mukul Sharma, there is to be not merely 1 but at least 5 of these in the coming year.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy