Apple recently released iOS 15.2 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.2 and now we get to find out what new features and changes have been added in these new betas. The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new iOS 15.2 beta 2 software and what changes it comes with over the current release of iOS, lets find out more details.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO