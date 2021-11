On Friday night the Lakers played the Minnesota Timberwolves and there were high hopes for L.A. to get their third win in a row. However, the Timberwolves had a different plan in mind. It was a tough first half, to say the least, but by halftime, the Lakers were up by five with the score being 49-44. That was until the second half of the game began and the Lakers were outscored by just under 30 points in the third quarter. Within the same time frame, the Lakers only scored 12 points. This all lead to a defeat of 107-83, Timberwolves.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO