Does your skin need some therapy? With the change of seasons and dropping temperatures, your skin can also take a toll. Not only that, but this is the perfect time to get your skin in shape for the Spring/Summer. Especially If you are trying to soften up stretch marks, scars or help soften dry skin. I have the perfect product for you. Palmer’s Skin Therapy has been my new best friend in helping with all the above. Over time our bodies change in texture, so we need something that adds extra moisture and anti-aging ingredients to help combat that.

SKIN CARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO