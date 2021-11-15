Suspect arrested in Covington road rage shooting

Treonte Perrin, a suspect in a road rage shooting that took place in Covington on Sunday, was arrested on Tuesday morning by Covington police and charged with one count of first degree assault, according to a press release from the department. He's currently at the Kenton County Detention Center.

Police were called to the area of West 24th and Herman streets on Sunday evening and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. She was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident over a parking space.

"You never know who you're talking to," Covington police spokesperson Lt. Col. Brian Valenti said. "This confrontation turned into what could have been deadly."

Neighbors in the area described hearing a loud argument before five shots rang out. The woman was hit twice, once in the leg and once in the chest.

"This is the most craziness that we've dealt with around here," said Chad Wagner, who lives in the area. "I mean, you get your police calls and stuff like that, but nothing like this."

Officials haven't identified the victim of the shooting.

Covington PD: Shooting of 10-month old happened in Cincinnati

WCPO: Four shootings in Colerain Twp., Mt. Healthy