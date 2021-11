Roy produced a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils. Roy has been solid in a more significant role since Drew Doughty and Sean Walker suffered knee injuries. The 26-year-old Roy has picked up three assists in his last four contests, accounting for all of his offense this year. The Michigan native has added 26 shots on net, an even plus-minus rating, 17 blocked shots and eight PIM in 11 contests overall, and he should continue to see top-four usage.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO