NHL

Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Strikes twice in win

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Coyle scored a pair of goals on four shots and added three hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over...

www.cbssports.com

WEEI Sports Radio

Why 'Charlie Night' was so important for Bruins

Charlie McAvoy and Charlie Coyle each scored twice in the Boston Bruins’$2 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. More important than four goals from Charlies, though, was the fact that it was four goals from players outside the top line.
Fresno Bee

Matthews, Tavares score twice in Leafs’ 5-2 win over Bruins

Auston Matthews summed up life under the microscope in Toronto with a few succinct sentences. “The highs can get real high here,” he said. “And the lows can get real low. Sometimes you’ve just got to take a step back and take a breath.”. The Maple Leafs did that in...
US News and World Report

Marchand Scores Twice, Bruins End Devils 3-Game Win Streak

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — There are a lot of new faces in the Boston Bruins' lineup this season and they are learning how to play together at times. Two nights ago at home, they blew a third-period lead, giving up three goals in losing to Edmonton. The Bruins didn't make the same mistake in New Jersey on Saturday.
NHL

Draisaitl scores twice in third, Oilers rally past Bruins

BOSTON -- Leon Draisaitl scored two third-period goals for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-3 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday. "There's lots of things that I think we can clean up, especially in the second period," Draisaitl said. "It says a lot about our group, that we don't stop, continue to play our way and try to stick with it, even if it's not pretty. At the same time, I think there's lots of things we can improve on so we don't have to score five goals to win every game."
Charlie Coyle
discoverestevan.com

Houk Scores Twice, Bruins Beat Melville Yet Again

The Estevan Bruins continued their winning ways on Tuesday night against the Melville Millionaires, winning 4-1 at Affinity Place. Trailing 1-0 after one period, the Bruins took over the game in the second, getting goals from captain Eric Houk and Mark Rumsey. For Rumsey, it was his team leading thirteenth of the season, which extended his point streak to nine games.
bostonhockeynow.com

Talking Points: The Charlie’s Rule The Day For Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden on Sunday night. GOLD STAR: The entire weekend’s Gold Star goes to Charlie McAvoy, who played dominant two-way hockey in both wins over the New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens. After posting three assists, a plus-4 rating and six blocked shots in 25 plus minutes on Saturday afternoon, McAvoy potted a pair of goals, had seven shots on net and three registered hits in 23:03 of ice time while driving the offense for the Black and Gold. The No. 1 defenseman now has three goals and 12 points in 13 games and is pacing to put up the kind of offensive numbers that the Bruins have needed from him as the leader of the blue line group. The first goal was a hustling hunt for a loose puck rebound in front, but the power play strike from the high slot while letting loose with his big shot is exactly the kind of weapon that the Bruins need to see more of from McAvoy. It’s promising to see him doing it in a big rivalry game against the Habs and adding more of that offensive dimension to everything he brings to the table.
chatsports.com

Coyle, McAvoy lead Bruins to 5-2 win over Canadiens

BOSTON (AP) — Charlie Coyle had an attempted clearing pass carom into the net off his head for his first of two goals, Charlie McAvoy also scored twice, and the Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 in the 750th meeting between the longtime rivals on Sunday night. It was...
NESN

Charlie McAvoy, Charlie Coyle Give Bruins Lead On Third-Period Goals

BOSTON — Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy provided the game-tying tally on a third-period power play and Charlie Coyle scored two goals in a matter of three minutes to give Boston a 4-2 lead against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden. First, McAvoy buried a wrist shot during a power play...
The Eagle-Tribune

Forbort scores twice to help Bruins beat Flyers

PHILADELPHIA — Derek Forbort had two goals to lead the Boston Bruins to their third straight victory, 5-2 over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. Tomas Nosek, Craig Smith and David Pastrnak also scored for the Bruins, who hadn’t played since Sunday’s 5-2 victory over Montreal. Derick Brassard scored both...
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Charlie McAvoy rounding into form

Expectations were high for Charlie McAvoy entering this season. The New Jersey native signed an eight-year, $76 million extension in the offseason, making him the highest-paid player on the roster. The deal was a no-brainer for the Bruins, and McAvoy is rewarding their faith. Through the first few weeks of...
CBS Sports

Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Two-point night Tuesday

McAvoy picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Senators. The Bruins did all their scoring in the second period, with McAvoy having a hand in the first and third tallies. The 23-year-old blueliner has a goal and seven points through 10 games, with more than half that production (the goal and three of the helpers) coming with the man advantage.
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Pleased With Charlie McAvoy Stepping Up In Bruins-Senators

Charlie McAvoy is a big player who can use his 6-foot-1, 206-pound frame to his advantage, and that’s exactly what he did Tuesday night. The Bruins defenseman lined up Zach Sanford with a good hockey hit in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden. McAvoy got his revenge after Josh Brown knocked Trent Frederic out of the game with a big hit in the second.
heraldstaronline.com

Junior Bruins win PAC8 title

The Brooke Junior Bruins revenged their only PAC8 loss of the season when they defeated Triadelphia 14-8 on Oct. 28th in the eighth grade PAC8 championship held at Wheeling Island Stadium. Ty Sperringer and Will Scott both scored touchdowns in the game to help lead the Junior Bruins to victory. Brooke’s eighth-graders finished the PAC8 season 7-1.
CBS Sports

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Strikes twice on power play

Draisaitl scored two power-play goals on four shots and added four PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets. Draisaitl made up for a double-minor for high-sticking in the second period with a pair of third-period tallies, though his goals were all the Oilers could get past Connor Hellebuyck. The 26-year-old Draisaitl has kicked his offense into high gear lately with seven goals and three helpers in his last four games. He's at 17 tallies, 33 points (13 on the power play), 51 shots on net and a plus-11 rating in 15 contests overall. While Draisaitl has been producing prolifically this season, he's shooting 33.3 percent -- that's unsustainable even for a player of his elite talent.
985thesportshub.com

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy earns first honor of 2021-22 season

A strong week for Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has come with an honor for the 23-year-old backbone of the Boston defense, as the NHL announced McAvoy as the NHL’s Second Star of the Week for the week ending Nov. 14. On the ice for four games in the last week,...
