Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Generates assist

Could the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers be dance partners on the NHL trade market?. On Wednesday, the Rangers found out that they will be without forward Sammy Blais for the rest of the season after the gritty winger tore his ACL thanks to another slew foot from New Jersey Devils defenseman and longtime Boston Bruins nemesis P.K. Subban last Sunday. In the latest edition of TSN Insider Trading, NHL insider Darren Dreger reported that the Rangers were already looking for a middle-six forward and Blais’ injury only ‘amplified’ that search.
Happy Saturday, everyone. It’s HNIC time, once again, and tonight’s contest is against the Bruins. Brad Marchand, we have someone for you to meet!. Before we get to that game, and we’ll have a preview up later on to remind us of who the Bruins are, it’s time to catch up on some news.
BOSTON - After saying following Monday's practice that he was considering playing Jack Studnicka on the wing against the Senators, coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed that the 22-year-old will indeed play the right side on Boston's third line on Tuesday night. Studnicka will join Jake DeBrusk and Erik Haula to give...
Sorry about the lack of preview this morning, had a bit of a hectic start to the weekend and loss track of time...but we’re back!. After a resounding 5-1 win over Detroit on Thursday, it wouldn’t make much sense for the Bruins to make wholesale changes. Instead, the Bruins are...
Edmonton played their most uninspired game of the season in Detroit and deserved to lose. Those types of games will happen over an 82-game season, and now the challenge is to ensure they put forth a much more consistent, and smart, effort tonight in Boston. — Last season Edmonton lost...
Marchand had two assists in a 5-2 loss to Toronto on Saturday. The first came on the PP to open the game. Then he set up David Pastrnak for a sweet one-timer in the third. Marchand has been a playmaking machine with seven assists on his current three-game streak.
BOSTON — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, moving ahead of teammate Connor McDavid into the NHL scoring lead and leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Cody Ceci also scored and Mikko Koskinen stopped...
Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers visit the Boston Bruins for Colby Cave Night Thursday at TD Garden. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Read the Preview then check back after the morning skate...
Blidh (upper body) will be activated off injured reserve and return to the lineup for Thursday's game versus Edmonton, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports. Blidh will return to a fourth-line role following his seven-game absence. The 26-year-old winger picked up two hits and one block in 8:09 of ice time in his lone appearance with the Bruins this season Oct. 22 versus Buffalo.
First of all - Happy Veterans Day to all who served and sacrificed their lives! There are not enough thanks to be given to all the veterans out there who should be honored every day for their service. The Boston Bruins host the Edmonton Oilers tonight and will look to...
Few people would have circled a Nov. 13 game in New Jersey on the Bruins’ schedule and termed it a Big One. And to be fair, whatever happens on Saturday against the Devils will not make or break the season. Must-wins don’t exist before Thanksgiving. But some kind of positive...
Positive reinforcement works well in many circumstances. For Jake DeBrusk, it was the reward of an Oreo cookie after scoring a goal when he was younger. That hunger helped the Boston Bruins left wing get to the NHL. And for the third occasion now, a fan on the glass at...
BOSTON (WHDH) - A lucky Bruins fan was gifted a puck by left winger Jake DeBrusk after losing a game of rock, paper, scissors during pre-game warmups on Tuesday night. 18-year-old Natalie Zicko captured DeBrusk’s attention with a sign that read, “Hey #74. Rock, Paper, Scissors (Best 2 Out of 3). You Win = Oreos. I Win= Your Stick.”
Steen was promoted from AHL Providence on Friday. Steen has been outstanding at the AHL level this season, racking up five goals and 10 points in seven games. He could draw into Saturday's lineup against the Devils in a bottom-six role.
Another chapter of the Highway 39 rivalry was overshadowed by an ugly incident Friday night at Affinity Place. With the Estevan Bruins leading the Weyburn Red Wings 3-0 midway through the second period, forward Zach Burns, playing in his first game as a Bruin, was hit from behind into the end boards by Weyburn's Nick Dobson.
The New Jersey Devils have played impressive hockey this week. They beat the Florida Panthers by a score of 7-3, and shutout the New York Islanders. Dougie Hamilton returned to the ice on Thursday night getting on the scoreboard with a goal and assist. Their next challenge will be the Boston Bruins who are currently sixth in the Atlantic Division.
Eleven games into the 2021-22 NHL season, the Boston Bruins sit at 6-5-0 and sit in sixth place in the Atlantic Division. It is not a position that coach Bruce Cassidy’s crew wants to be sitting at this early in the season, but the truth is, it’s a hole that they have dug for themselves.
Jake DeBrusk appeared to be trending the wrong way. After generally making solid improvements to his all-around game this season, he backslid in the loss to Edmonton on Thursday, getting beaten on two goals, including the game-winner. He then fell down on the Devils’ first goal of the game in the second period on Saturday, cutting the B’s two-goal lead to one and making the game a little more tense than it needed to be.
