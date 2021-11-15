Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Generates assist

Could the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers be dance partners on the NHL trade market?. On Wednesday, the Rangers found out that they will be without forward Sammy Blais for the rest of the season after the gritty winger tore his ACL thanks to another slew foot from New Jersey Devils defenseman and longtime Boston Bruins nemesis P.K. Subban last Sunday. In the latest edition of TSN Insider Trading, NHL insider Darren Dreger reported that the Rangers were already looking for a middle-six forward and Blais’ injury only ‘amplified’ that search.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO