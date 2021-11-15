Raiders' Alec Ingold: Torn ACL feared

The Las Vegas Raiders may have to prepare for an extended absence from heart and soul fullback Alec Ingold. The third-year back was forced out of the Raiders’ Sunday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a knee injury. Ingold injured his knee on a punt return play when he tried to spin out of a block and fell awkwardly. The 25-year-old had to be carted back to the locker room.
DeSean Jackson’s first catch as a Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver was met with a huge roar. That quickly dissipated when he fumbled in the third quarter as the Raiders trailed 24-14. Derek Carr hit Jackson for a 40-yard completion, but as he turned inward the ball was knocked out...
Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
The Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, but reportedly lost a key part of their defense in the process. According to a Monday afternoon report from Michael Gehlken, Cowboys rookie linebacker Jabril Cox suffered a season-ending injury. Cox, a fourth-round NFL Draft pick out of LSU,...
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
The Chicago Bears may only be halfway through their 2021 season, but could already be thinking about replacing head coach Matt Nagy. In his fourth year as head coach, Nagy’s offense is still stuck in mediocrity and fans have grown tired of the same old press conferences filled with non-answers and little explanation for what we’re seeing on the field.
On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend – Cydney Moreau – asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could...
The opportunity to chase a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wouldn't be all that appealing to Marshawn Lynch. Addressing the topic on Monday's Manningcast, the five-time Pro Bowler said he'd turn down a contract offer from the reigning NFL champions. He added he's content in retirement. Lynch...
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed that he cried when he saw quarterback Jameis Winston on crutches in the locker room. On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers by the score of 36-27. They managed to do so without quarterback Jameis Winston for the majority of the game, who exited after suffering an injury to his left knee.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has his own take on what Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy should’ve done when wideout Mike Evans mistakenly handed him Tom Brady’s 600th touchdown pass football on Sunday: play hardball. Jones said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on KRLD radio, that he would’ve treated...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski was at practice Thursday. As Greg Auman of The Athletic reports, it’s unlikely that Gronkowski will be ready for Monday’s game as he recovers from his ribs and now lower back injury. It’s worth noting that Gronkowski isn’t one to milk an injury...
The Chicago Bears made somewhat surprising news when they announced that they would be signing Bruce Irvin. Of course, his status for Sunday’s game is up in the air, and he would be limited at best. Still, this is a former first-round pick. While Bruce Irvin had a down season...
Over the weekend, tight end Rob Gronkowski made his return to the starting lineup for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game against the New Orleans Saints. Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, it didn’t go well for Gronk or the team. He left the contest with back spasms early and then the Buccaneers went on to lose the game to a third-string quarterback.
Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.
