NFL

Raiders' Alec Ingold: Torn ACL feared

 6 days ago

The Raiders fear that the knee injury Ingold suffered against the Chiefs on...

Alec Ingold Won’t Return After Being Carted Off Field Against Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders may have to prepare for an extended absence from heart and soul fullback Alec Ingold. The third-year back was forced out of the Raiders’ Sunday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a knee injury. Ingold injured his knee on a punt return play when he tried to spin out of a block and fell awkwardly. The 25-year-old had to be carted back to the locker room.
NFL
Former Badger Alec Ingold carted off field following ugly injury on SNF

Alec Ingold has carved out a role as one of the best fullbacks in the NFL, but the former Badger sustained what appeared to be a serious injury. Playing with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football, Ingold twisted his knee at an awkward angle and went down without sustaining contact. He was carted off the field after the injury.
NFL
Raiders

Alec Ingold sees outpouring of support following season-ending injury

The Raiders will have to navigate the rest of the season without fullback and team captain Alec Ingold, who tore his ACL on Sunday night against the Chiefs. Coach Bisaccia confirmed the news Monday in his weekly press conference. "It's a big loss," Bisaccia said. "Again, not only the player,...
NFL
