The typically boisterous chants for Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer grew increasingly subdued as Minnesota expanded their lead on Saturday night. The crowd at Climate Pledge Arena hasn’t had much to cheer about lately. With the 4-2 loss to the Wild, the Kraken have now lost four straight games and six out of their last seven. A quick glance at the standings shows Seattle in last place in the Pacific Division with the same nine points it’s had since defeating Buffalo on Nov. 4.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO